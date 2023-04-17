[SBS Star] An So Hee & Park Bo Young Share Pressure with 'Everyone's Little Sister' Title

이미지 확대하기

An So Hee of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls and actress Park Bo Young shared that they both struggled with their title of 'everyone's little sister' in the past.On April 14, Park Bo Young visited An So Hee's YouTube show studio for an interview.Not long after the interview began, they found one thing in common; they were both called 'everyone's little sister' back in the day, and apparently felt the same way about the title.An So Hee said, "In the '00s, I was one of the 'everyone's little sisters', and you were too, along with actress Moon Geun-young and K-pop artist IU. We had no intention of becoming those 'likable' and 'Korea's favorite' stars, but we just happened to be, didn't we?", then laughed.Park Bo Young nodded and responded, "Yeah, the title followed me everywhere, especially during my early debut days. I feel ever so grateful for the title now, and I would probably go, 'Wow, really? That's so cool!', if I had been given it this very minute. But I didn't like it at that time.""Back then, I was like, 'Why is everybody only seeing me as a young girl?! I don't want them to see me like that!", she continued to open her feelings about her past title.An So Hee agreed with Park Bo Young right away, "It was the same for me. The title left a really strong impression on people, you know. I struggled with the title for a long time, because people would only see me as a young girl, baby, maknae and so on. I'm certainly thankful for it now though!"After that, An So Hee explained the process of accepting the title in the end, "At first, I kept thinking and thinking how I was going to break out of that 'young girl' image that everyone had. But at one point, I realized that I wasn't mentally ready to get rid of that image."She went on, "I thought to myself, 'I should dump that 'everyone's little sister' image when I'm fully ready to do that myself. If I'm not ready, people aren't going to accept the new me either.'"Then, Park Bo Young shared how she got over that period, "For me, I tried to think it as positively as possible. I would think like, 'My time is going slower than other people's. If I can wear a school uniform for my roles for a longer time than other actresses, then that's an advantage, isn't it?' These thoughts eased my mind for sure."She laughingly added, "I still don't understand why I hated the title so much though!"(Credit= '안소희' YouTube)(SBS Star)