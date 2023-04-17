뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Want to Quit Everything" Kim Jong-kook Admits Mental Fatigue to a Psychiatrist
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.17 14:34 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Want to Quit Everything" Kim Jong-kook Admits Mental Fatigue to a Psychiatrist
Singer/entertainer Kim Jong-kook confessed he has been thinking of retiring.

On April 16, Kim Jong-kook was featured as a guest on SBS' television show, 'My Little Old Boy'.

He and entertainer Lee Sang-min went to see a psychiatrist in the episode.

Lee Sang-min started their session by saying, "I thought that both of us could use some help."

"Kim Jong-kook seems okay but watching him from the side, something doesn't seem right.", Lee Sang-min showed his worries.

The entertainer went on, "He is compulsive, competitive, and easily angered. I was afraid he'd end up in jail."

"He says he's normal but I don't think so.", as Lee Sang-min stressed again, Kim Jong-kook admitted that he has been obsessed with exercising.

Kim Jong-kook handed the doctor a pre-ordered drawing of himself, a test to assess his mental condition.

With one look at the painting, the doctor exclaimed, "Every stroke screams 'I'm compulsive'!" 

The overall analysis was that he is highly perfectionist and obsessive.

Listening to the doctor's assessment of him, Kim Jong-kook was sometimes surprised but mostly remained silent and nodded along.
Kim Jong-kook
After a while, Kim Jong-kook opened his mouth to share the problem that has been weighing on his chest.

"One thing that worries me,", he stated, "is that I don't have any material needs."

"I just kept on working and earning it without considering how much I had. Then why am I grinding so hard? I am saving for the future family, not myself.", Kim Jong-kook explained. 

"At some point, the question struck me, 'What am I living for?' So I tried to look back and search for the answer."

The singer/entertainer, who debuted in 1990, has been a familiar face on television for over 25 years.

Kim Jong-kook's un-withering popularity seems glamorous but his personal life is left barren, according to the star.

"I found nothing. There is nothing to keep me going. I would abandon everything, move to the United States, and open a gym right away if I can. But another problem is that I can't allow myself to take a break. So I have to keep working.", his confession shocked the room.

"A person like you who feels guilty and anxious about getting loose must practice having a planned break.", the doctor gave diagnosis to Kim Jong-kook.

He continued, "You have to take a day off on a regular basis. You have to keep looking for the purpose in life. Don't leave it to your future family; otherwise, someday you'll end up thinking, 'Then, who am I?'."
Kim Jong-kook
Kim Jong-kook
(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube, 'kjk76' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
