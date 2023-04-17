[SBS Star] YG Ent. Vaguely Responds to BLACKPINK ROSE & Gang Dong Won's Dating Rumors

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and actor Gang Dong Won are rumored to be in a relationship.Over the weekend, rumors about ROSÉ and Gang Dong Won began to spread online―"They are dating each other!", it was being said.It all started with a photo of ROSÉ and Gang Dong Won sitting next to one another at a gathering with some non-Korean creative directors working for renowned designer brands.Since the mix of the two was so random and it almost looked as if they were holding their hands in the photo, it got a lot of people wondering if they were in a relationship.The photo was also deleted shortly after it went viral among K-pop fans online, which added fuel to their dating speculations.While trying to uncover the relationship between the two, fans found some interesting facts.It was that ROSÉ was invited to the premiere of his movie 'Broker' last summer, and ROSÉ followed Gang Dong Won's YouTube channel Instagram on her private Instagram―not the public one.Then, they also discovered that the two often wore matching accessories or outfits; some at different times, but some on the exact same day.Not only that, they also had lots of mutual friends whom they did not know before the recent days.Then on April 17, ROSÉ's management agency YG Entertainment gave their official response to the rumors.The agency stated, "We cannot tell you anything about that, because it's her private matter. Thank you for your understanding."YG Entertainment's vague response led many to believe that they are actually together, as this is a step they usually take when the rumors are true.Until last December, Gang Dong Won was under YG Entertainment; it was his home for the last seven years.He has no agency at the moment, but it is said that he will establish his own agency soon.(Credit= 'riccardotisci17' 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)