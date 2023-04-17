뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] YG Ent. Vaguely Responds to BLACKPINK ROSE & Gang Dong Won's Dating Rumors
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] YG Ent. Vaguely Responds to BLACKPINK ROSE & Gang Dong Won's Dating Rumors

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.17 10:46 View Count
[SBS Star] YG Ent. Vaguely Responds to BLACKPINK ROSE & Gang Dong Wons Dating Rumors
ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and actor Gang Dong Won are rumored to be in a relationship. 

Over the weekend, rumors about ROSÉ and Gang Dong Won began to spread online―"They are dating each other!", it was being said. 

It all started with a photo of ROSÉ and Gang Dong Won sitting next to one another at a gathering with some non-Korean creative directors working for renowned designer brands. 

Since the mix of the two was so random and it almost looked as if they were holding their hands in the photo, it got a lot of people wondering if they were in a relationship. 

The photo was also deleted shortly after it went viral among K-pop fans online, which added fuel to their dating speculations. 
ROSE and Gang Dong Won
While trying to uncover the relationship between the two, fans found some interesting facts. 

It was that ROSÉ was invited to the premiere of his movie 'Broker' last summer, and ROSÉ followed Gang Dong Won's YouTube channel Instagram on her private Instagram―not the public one. 

Then, they also discovered that the two often wore matching accessories or outfits; some at different times, but some on the exact same day. 

Not only that, they also had lots of mutual friends whom they did not know before the recent days. 
ROSE and Gang Dong Won
Then on April 17, ROSÉ's management agency YG Entertainment gave their official response to the rumors. 

The agency stated, "We cannot tell you anything about that, because it's her private matter. Thank you for your understanding." 

YG Entertainment's vague response led many to believe that they are actually together, as this is a step they usually take when the rumors are true.

Until last December, Gang Dong Won was under YG Entertainment; it was his home for the last seven years. 

He has no agency at the moment, but it is said that he will establish his own agency soon.
ROSE and Gang Dong Won
(Credit= 'riccardotisci17' 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.