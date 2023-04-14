뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Was Told to Quit Acting and Get Married" Lee Hanee Reveals 'Miss Korea' Sorrow
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.14
Actress Lee Hanee expressed her gratitude to those who encouraged her when she was wildly unappreciated.

On April 14, a news source published an interview with actress Lee Hanee.

Lee Hanee, 40, entered the entertainment industry as the 50th winner of the Korean beauty contest 'Miss Korea' in 2006.

Starting in 2009, the actress concreted her position as a dependable performer by starring in several films and television productions.

The actress reflected on the early years of her career, when she was only treated as a beauty pageant winner, in the interview.

Lee Hanee said that she was a scared newcomer and the people around her did not help.

"I was terrified since lots of people criticized my acting, saying that it was poor. Someone horrifyingly informed me one day that I was through because my acting is 'weird'."

Surprisingly, it was not even the worst term.  

"And others even told me, 'This is your limit.' 'Stop wasting your time and get married when you are pretty.'", she opened up about her terrible experience.

"I had to suppress my feelings in front of these folks. I just asked for some time and promised to do my best.", Lee Hanee remarked.

"Back then, no one treated me as an actress. I was referred to as 'Miss Korea' on-site. And whenever I get a part, the character was typically more about the body than the emotion."

Lee Hanee, now a 14-year acting veteran, said it made her feel ashamed, stating, "Why can I be only used in that way? That's what I thought."
However, she did admit that certain encouraging remarks had maintained her enthusiasm for acting.

She claimed she was "thankful to the point of crying" to the people who gave her positive comments.

"When I was deep in depressing thoughts, there were people who encouraged me by telling me that I am a good actress. They are my rescuers, I say. Even now, I still personally express my gratitude. One of them is director Kang Hyeong-cheol, and there's director Jung Ji-woo, too."

The indicated people are Kang Hyeong-cheol, the director of 'Tazza: The Hidden Card', Jung Ji-woo, the director of 'Heart Blackened', and Lee Hanee starred in both films.

"'Heart Blackened' was my big turning point. I learned from Jung Ji-woo how trust can open up and liberate an actor's world.", she stated.

"I learned how to be free. I used to portray very grave characters as if I were a specialized actress for it. Now I am more known by the shallow characters after jumping over the hoops time and time again. It is strange to see people describe it as 'fresh' when I play a more serious part."
(Credit= 'honey_lee32' Instagram, LOTTE Entertaiment, CJ ENM, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
