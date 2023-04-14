뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Chae Yeon Tells Why She Refuses to Comment on 'Super Rich Parents' Rumors
Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.14
[SBS Star] Lee Chae Yeon Tells Why She Refuses to Comment on Super Rich Parents Rumors
K-pop artist Lee Chae Yeon gave a hilarious reason why she will not comment on 'super rich parents' rumors. 

Recently, Lee Chae Yeon featured in entertainer Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show. 

During their talk, one of the hosts Shin Kyu-jin held up a photo of Lee Chae Yeon that caught the attention of a great number of people in the past. 

It was a mirror-selfie of Lee Chae Yeon wearing a black dress and designer bag, taken at her family home. 

The background reflected in the mirror showed a large living room as well as hallway area with luxurious interior; the marble floor was more noticeable than anything else. 
Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show
Regarding this photo, Shin Kyu-jin stated, "Ever since you revealed this photo online several years ago, words have been going around saying that your family is rich. Is there anything you would like to say about that?" 

Lee Chae Yeon replied, "Well, despite the fact that our home has a marble floor and other upscale features, it is not particularly expensive. The price of this house isn't that high." 

When Tak Jae Hoon asked what her father did for a living, Lee Chae Yeon answered, "He's just an office worker. Our family does own this home, but we're not super rich or anything." 
Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show
The K-pop artist added that she will not go into any more details than this though, and she told why. 

"My mom told me that I should act as if I'm rich even when I'm not. I've always been told not to project an impression of being easily deceived. Hence, pretend like I have lots of money even though I don't.", she laughed and added, "She has actually been brainwashing me about that for quite some time." 

Upon learning her reason for that, the two hosts expressed their amazement, together with amusement. 
 

(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
