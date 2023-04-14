뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] '10-Year Age Difference' Lim Hyun Tae Says He Fell for Lady Jane on First Encounter
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] '10-Year Age Difference' Lim Hyun Tae Says He Fell for Lady Jane on First Encounter

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.14 16:51 View Count
[SBS Star] 10-Year Age Difference Lim Hyun Tae Says He Fell for Lady Jane on First Encounter
Singer Lady Jane's husband-to-be actor Lim Hyun Tae shared it was all love at first sight for him.

In the morning of April 14, it was reported that Lady Jane is marrying her Lim Hyun Tae later this year. 

According to the exclusive report, although Lim Hyun Tae is 10 years younger than Lady Jane, he did not seem young to her, because he was very mature for his age. 

Not only was Lady Jane attracted to his maturity, but also his manliness. 

It is said that they have been together for seven years, since when Lady Jane was 31 years old, and Lim Hyun Tae 21.
Lim Hyun Tae
A few hours later, Lim Hyun Tae's interview on his upcoming marriage with Lady Jane was unveiled by news outlet E Daily. 

Lim Hyun Tae's excitement was obvious throughout the interview.

"I can't be happier right now.", Lim Hyun Tae exclaimed in a joyful tone, "I'm on cloud nine." 

Feeling elated about his marriage, Lim Hyun Tae continued, "I still can't believe that it's happening for real. We're getting married? That's just unbelievable!" 

He calmed himself down a little, then added, "Lady Jane is such an amazing person. We're currently getting ready for our wedding ceremony, and it's going well." 
Lim Hyun Tae
Then, Lim Hyun Tae took a trip down his memory lane, "The first time I met Lady Jane was when I was a host for CUBE TV's survival show 'Audition Truck'. Lady Jane guested on the show that day, and I totally fell in love with her then." 

"Following the show, I asked for her number and texted her first. We slowly got to know each other that way, and I eventually asked her out. Seven years have passed like that.", he added with a smile. 

After that, he let on his secret to their long-term relationship, "Our personalities complement perfectly to one another, and we get along greatly. We were probably able to date for so long because of those reasons." 
 

Lim Hyun Tae and Lady Jane's wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 14. 

(Credit= 'limht0319' 'yourladyjane' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.