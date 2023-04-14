[SBS Star] '10-Year Age Difference' Lim Hyun Tae Says He Fell for Lady Jane on First Encounter

이미지 확대하기

Singer Lady Jane's husband-to-be actor Lim Hyun Tae shared it was all love at first sight for him.In the morning of April 14, it was reported that Lady Jane is marrying her Lim Hyun Tae later this year.According to the exclusive report, although Lim Hyun Tae is 10 years younger than Lady Jane, he did not seem young to her, because he was very mature for his age.Not only was Lady Jane attracted to his maturity, but also his manliness.It is said that they have been together for seven years, since when Lady Jane was 31 years old, and Lim Hyun Tae 21.A few hours later, Lim Hyun Tae's interview on his upcoming marriage with Lady Jane was unveiled by news outlet E Daily.Lim Hyun Tae's excitement was obvious throughout the interview."I can't be happier right now.", Lim Hyun Tae exclaimed in a joyful tone, "I'm on cloud nine."Feeling elated about his marriage, Lim Hyun Tae continued, "I still can't believe that it's happening for real. We're getting married? That's just unbelievable!"He calmed himself down a little, then added, "Lady Jane is such an amazing person. We're currently getting ready for our wedding ceremony, and it's going well."Then, Lim Hyun Tae took a trip down his memory lane, "The first time I met Lady Jane was when I was a host for CUBE TV's survival show 'Audition Truck'. Lady Jane guested on the show that day, and I totally fell in love with her then.""Following the show, I asked for her number and texted her first. We slowly got to know each other that way, and I eventually asked her out. Seven years have passed like that.", he added with a smile.After that, he let on his secret to their long-term relationship, "Our personalities complement perfectly to one another, and we get along greatly. We were probably able to date for so long because of those reasons."Lim Hyun Tae and Lady Jane's wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 14.(Credit= 'limht0319' 'yourladyjane' Instagram)(SBS Star)