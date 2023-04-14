[SBS Star] HyunA & DAWN Exchange 'Music and Lyrics': Do They Regret the Breakup?

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artists HyunA and DAWN's love life is again under public attention as HyunA openly roots his new song with deep words.After ending their six-year relationship recently, there have been constant whispers suggesting their reunion, with no public announcement from both sides.On April 13, DAWN released a new single titled 'Dear My Light'.This song has special significance to him, as it is DAWN's first release in about a year.He introduced the song like this:"I think everyone has a dark side. There is someone in my life who shines a light in the shadows. This song is a letter to that person."'Dear My Light' describes the parting of lovers and the grief followed by it.'I wonder where we would be if I hadn't met you at that moment', 'With you in your prettiest, it didn't matter whatever they say', 'It's okay if I lose everything, as long as I can see you dazzling', and 'You know that you were my everything, I was happy enough to forget myself', are some of the lines in the song.Some of the fans connected the lyrics, full of love and sorrow, with the actual love story of HyunA and DAWN.The pair started out declaring their love in public in 2016 and ended up having a November-breakup last year.Following the breakup, there has been ongoing speculation over whether the two were still in love.And now, people are currently questioning if HyunA is the subject of DAWN's new song, especially after HyunA has reacted to it, adding fuel to fans' suspicion.She shared some portion of the 'Dear My Light' music video, captioning a line from the song, 'With you in your prettiest, it didn't matter whatever they say, I'm okay.', on her social media account.Her response gave the impression that she was sympathizing with the song's theme of a couple breaking up and trying to keep each other in the past as a fond memory.Online users claim that the post has a "profound meaning" behind it.Even after their split, HyunA and DAWN have been spotted together multiple times, leading to "they are on again" rumors each time.Unlike their initial response from both sides in reaction to the first rumor, which said that they were "keeping on good terms but not dating", they have been silent during the subsequent reunion rumors since January.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' 'hyojong_1994' Instagram, 'AT AREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)