[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Seriously Asks IVE WONYOUNG for Some Dating Advice

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer Kim Jong-kook was spotted asking WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE for some dating advice.On April 13, Kim Jong-kook updated a new video on his YouTube channel featuring IVE.The video showed Kim Jong-kook and IVE at the gym; him turning into their personal trainer of the day, coaching workouts.Prior to the beginning of their workout session, they sat together for a conversation to bond beforehand.While doing so, they unintentionally stumbled into the subject of dating.Kim Jong-kook asked them with eyes filled with curiosity, "Let's say you and boyfriend were planned to meet up for a date. When you two meet, he complains, 'Ah, I didn't have time to work out today.' He gets anxious throughout the date, and he doesn't seem like he is there. What will you do in this case?"He pretended as if it was just a random question, but given that he is a gym nut, it actually seemed personal―a question that he has always wanted to know the answer to.WONYOUNG answered after thinking for a little while, "I would probably just tell him to go and work out for a like an hour. If he's not really going to be there with me, then I would rather get that out of the way, and have him concentrate on our date afterward."Kim Jong-kook was impressed with WONYOUNG's answer; he commented, "That's pretty awesome."Then, the producer took Kim Jong-kook's question further, "WONYOUNG, what if he tells you, 'Okay, but after that, I need to join a soccer game.'"WONYOUNG responded right away, "Oh, that would be a bit too much. Yeah..."The following question by the production team made GAEUL wonder if it was something that Kim Jong-kook experienced or imagined, and asked him if it was.Kim Jong-kook asked back, "Would that kind of situation make you mad?", which made him indirectly admit that the idea came out of his head for personal reasons.Since Kim Jong-kook looked more serious than ever, LIZ could not help but laugh; she explained her laughter to Kim Jong-kook, "You sound way too serious right now!"Kim Jong-kook laughingly informed them his thoughts, "I mean, it's not like I'm doing anything bad. I'm only trying to get some exercise."LIZ replied, "Well, yes, I get that it's beneficial to exercise. But it's also crucial for two people to spend a good time together on a date, with the guy being present, both physically and mentally."For one last time, Kim Jong-kook pushed his opinion, "Okay, but what if that's the only day in a week that he can play soccer? Wouldn't she be understanding of the whole thing if that's how it is?"WONYOUNG flatly answered, "Then, you should meet someone who will understand you even if you do that on your date night.", leaving Kim Jong-kook unable to say anything more.(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube)(SBS Star)