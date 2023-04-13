[SBS Star] SUGA Shocks Fans by Stating He Has Never Slept for over 3 Hours Straight After Debut

이미지 확대하기

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS surprised fans by saying that he has never slept for over three hours straight after he made debut.On April 11, SUGA and his fellow group member JIMIN guested on entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show.When SUGA, JIMIN and the hosts were having a conversation together, Yu Jae Seok mentioned how hard the members of BTS worked to get to where they are at the moment.To this, JIMIN commented, "Well, we did use to take lots of classes when we were trainees. In addition to that, we repeatedly practiced our dance moves."SUGA summoned up the past, "In my case, I came to Seoul without having danced, like ever. Six months before my debut, I trained really hard. The training gets super intense before debut; it's generally like this in this business. I danced for the whole day except for the times when I slept and ate."He went on, "Things are different now, of course. Not only we're all used to this lifestyle now, but each of us also have our own ways to learn the choreography. So, it doesn't take any longer than three to four hours per practice. We would practice like that for like two weeks. It honestly doesn't take that long. But... I used to have to do the same thing over and over back in the day."Apparently, Bang Si-hyuk―the head of BTS' label HYBE Labels―was not the same as his current self, SUGA said while unfolding his pre-debut story, "He was very strict; quite the opposite to how he is portrayed in the media these days."The BTS member continued, "Producer Bang seems nice and stuff now. But his company was desperate to succeed at that point, so he would monitor us all the time. Every time he watched us practice, he would tell us to synchronize every movement that we made. He would watch our practice video frame by frame."JIMIN agreed with a nod, then stated, "Yeah, we even had to get our eyes to the same position. He would position our eyes; he told us to look over there during this part and there during that part sort of thing. He was a little harsh then."After that, Yu Jae Seok asked what time they go to bed, and they both gave him a surprising answer.JIMIN's answer was, "If I call it an early night, I would usually go to bed at like 3 to 4 in the morning."SUGA's response was not much different to JIMIN's, "I sleep at around 4 in the morning as well."SUGA added, "It might just be me, but being in the industry for such a long time gave me a habit. Nowadays, I'm too used to getting several short sleeps throughout the day. Our schedule is packed all the time, but we have long waiting hours. So, I often get some sleep during those hours. I also get jet lag on our world tour, which means I can't get a good night's sleep then as well.""For the last five to six years, I've never slept over three hours straight. I would always wake up once in two hours. That's become a routine of mine though, so I don't get tired from it at all. It's just that I wake up before I fall asleep deeply.", sharing his sleeping issues that he came to have due to the nature of work.JIMIN did not have a problem with sleeping despite having the exact same lifestyle though, he laughingly told the hosts, "Well, but I sleep very well."(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)