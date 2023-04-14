뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ahn Hee Yeon Says She Dodged NewJeans-Bullet by Dropping Name 'HANI'
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Ahn Hee Yeon Says She Dodged NewJeans-Bullet by Dropping Name 'HANI'

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.14 10:24 Updated 2023.04.14 10:31 View Count
[SBS Star] Ahn Hee Yeon Says She Dodged NewJeans-Bullet by Dropping Name HANI
Singer/actor Ahn Hee Yeon unwrapped an episode regarding the use of her stage name 'HANI'.

On April 13, Ahn Hee Yeon spoke with the press over the finale of Disney+'s series 'Call It Love' in which she starred in.

'Call It Love' is a love story of 'Shim Woo-joo' (actress Lee Sung Kyoung) and 'Han Dong-jin' (actor Kim Youngkwang). They were enemies at first but gradually falls in love with each other.

'Kang Min-yeong', portrayed by Ahn Hee Yeon, is the ex-lover of 'Han Dong-jin' who wishes to reclaim his love.

She showed complete submergence in the role, perfectly displaying the ever-sympathetic situation of mourning over the bygone love.  

Not only she have performed brilliantly, but she also performed with depth.

She again confirmed herself as actress Ahn Hee Yeon with a detailed portrayal of emotions.
Ahn Hee Yeon
However, Ahn Hee Yeon is not the only name the actress possesses.

She goes by two names: Ahn Hee Yeon, the actor, and HANI of K-pop girl group EXID.

When she is acting, she goes as Ahn Hee Yeon, her real name, and HANI when she is performing as an EXID member.

In a similar case, another well-known singer/actor IU divided her name when she began her acting career. She recently announced that she will be using the name IU exclusively from now on.

But according to Ahn Hee Yeon, it is not the case for her.

"The company insisted on using 'Ahn Hee Yeon'. To me, it was like, 'whatever'. I don't see much of a difference between HANI and Ahn Hee Yeon.", she stated.

"I told the agency to do whatever is the best, and they decided to go with my actual name.", the actress detailed the process, and said, "It didn't matter to me but I suppose it did to the agency. Maybe separating the name is necessary for advertisement. So whenever I am acting, I go by Ahn Hee Yeon in news articles.", giving her insight.

However, according to her words, it eventually did matter to Ahn Hee Yeon.

"Looking back, the agency was right. It's like they had foresight.", she commented.

In July of 2022, the five-member girl group NewJeans made their debut and immediately dominated the charts not just in Korea, but all across the world.

It was a close call for Ahn Hee Yeon since one of the NewJeans members is HANNI. Spelled differently but still, close enough.

Had she continued to use the name 'HANI', it would have been a problem.

Since now she is performing less as EXID's HANI, the name has changed hands.

When the name is searched on the web, the results are dominated by NewJeans HANNI.

"There is HANNI in the group NewJeans. It could have been a marketing disaster.", she laughingly added.

"As a result, I am thankful for the company's decision to make me Ahn Hee Yeon."
Ahn Hee Yeon
EXID and NewJeans
(Credit= 'Disney Plus Korea' YouTube, 'ahnanihh' 'newjeans__official' Instagram)
 
(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.