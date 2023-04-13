뉴스
[SBS Star] YouTuber Kim In-ho Fumes as TXT Fans Keep Saying Alleged-TAEHYUN's Clubbing Video Is Him
[SBS Star] YouTuber Kim In-ho Fumes as TXT Fans Keep Saying Alleged-TAEHYUN's Clubbing Video Is Him

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.13 15:35
[SBS Star] YouTuber Kim In-ho Fumes as TXT Fans Keep Saying Alleged-TAEHYUNs Clubbing Video Is Him
YouTuber Kim In-ho expressed anger as some fans of TOMORROW X TOGETHER kept insisting that alleged-TAEHYUN's nightclub video is not TAEHYUN, but actually Kim In-ho. 

On April 12, one video taken in a club was uploaded on Twitter; alongside the video, the uploader stated that this video was of TAEHYUN of TOMORROW X TOGETHER in a club in Apgujeong, Seoul. 

The video was a compilation of 'TAEHYUN's moments in a club' videos. 

The majority of the videos showed TAEHYUN without a mask lightly moving side-to-side to the rhythm with a drink in his hand, but there was also a part that showed him grinding up against a girl in front of him. 

Given his popularity across the globe, the video circulated online in the speed of light. 
 
More than anything else, what became the hottest talk on the Internet was the part where he danced with a girl. 

A number of K-pop fans said that it ruined their fantasy of K-pop stars, criticized him of not being cautious of what he did in his personal life, and some of his fans were completely shocked.

While there were many others who said that it was no one's business for K-pop stars to do whatever they want in their free time, 'TAEHYUN grinding up against a random girl in a club' was still something that some TAEHYUN's fans did not want to believe. 

Out of those fans, a speck of them began to claim that the guy in the video is not TAEHYUN, but it is in fact Kim In-ho. 

Kim In-ho is a popular YouTuber with 650,000 subscribers who is known for his good looks and a great sense of humor; he has a surprisingly-lots of female fans. 
Kim In-ho
In the evening of April 12 though, Kim In-ho took steps to clarify the person in the video is not him; he uploaded a post on his Instagram. 

With screenshots of messages that he received about him being 'that guy', Kim In-ho wrote, "I was going to just let it slide, but I thought I had to do something about it since I was getting a ton of messages about it." 

Then, he angrily informed that he is not 'that guy'. He once again emphasized that he is not 'that guy' in the next screenshot. 
Kim In-ho
Regarding the club video, neither TAEHYUN nor his management company HYBE Labels have yet to comment. 

(Credit= 'KDFFKDF' Twitter, 'kiminho22' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
