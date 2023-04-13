뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Reveals His Enormous Family: 32 of Them, There Are
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.13
Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ revealed his unusually large family.

On the April 12 episode of CHANNEL A's television show 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class', Kim Jae Joong had a nice day with his nephew.

The show features bachelor celebrities attempting to grow and improve so they may become good husbands in the future.

In the studio, guest stars including Kim Jae Joong were watching the video of him going on a drive with one of his nephews.

He started by mentioning to the guests that their age difference was only like 9 years.

To the puzzled faces, he said, "It is because I am 20 years away from my oldest sister."

Then the grand family reared its―13―heads. And surprisingly, there were more in the back.

"I have eight older sisters. The oldest has two children, the second and third sisters have two kids each, the fifth sister got one child, the sixth has two, the seventh with one, and the eighth sister has three kids. So, in total, I have 13 nephews.", he announced, listing off the endless parade of relatives.

Completely shaken by the number, one of the guests commented, "Oh my God. You guys would need a tour bus for a family gathering."

"No, they should have two.", someone added, stressing the size of the family.

"Yeah, we would have to.", Kim Jae Joong agreed, "Considering that there are 13 nephews, 8 brothers-in-law, and 8 sisters."

With the shocking disclosure that they are one huge family of 32, Kim Jae Joong continued his explanation of why the nephew he met in the clip is not significantly younger than him.

"He is the oldest sister's first child. That is why we are only 9 years apart.", said the singer.
Kim Jae Joong noted that the nephew in the clip is his favorite among the 13 nephews.

He shared that he had temporarily moved into the oldest sister's home and resided there, to get through a challenging period as a trainee.

The K-pop star says he regretted barging into the apartment flat, home of a family of five.

Thanking the nephew for sharing a room with him at the time, the singer said that the experience made them close, even to these days. 

Back to the clip, Kim Jae Joong had an interesting conversation with the nephew as they went on a ride.

As the uncle said, "You know, back then when the brother-in-law was...", the nephew had to cut in, "Which one?"

The complication caused by the size of the family made them laugh.

Kim Jae Joong answered, "I mean, your father.", then talked about the old memory they both share.

"He was a bakery distributor, so whenever I am starving I used to get down to the garage and take some bread out of his truck.", said Kim Jae Joong.

Laughing, the nephew replied, "I did too."
(Credit= CHANNEL A Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
