[SBS Star] "We Call Her Lee Hanee the Great" Lee Sun Kyun Praises 'Killing Romance' Co-Star
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.13 11:02 View Count
Actor Lee Sun Kyun praised co-star Lee Hanee.

On April 12, Lee Sun Kyun spoke with news reporters for an interview for his new film, 'Killing Romance', which will hit theaters on April 14.

Lee Sun Kyun played the outrageous character 'Johnathan' who falls in love and marries the retired actress 'Yeorae' (actress Lee Hanee).

It is not the first time the two actors joined in for work.

About 13 years ago, Lee Sun Kyun and Lee Hanee both appeared in the beloved MBC series, 'Pasta'.

Reflecting on his 2010 impression of her, Lee Sun Kyun commented, "Back then she was a nervous rookie but a notably hardworking one. To me, it was clear that Lee Hanee would become a good actor. And working with her on 'Killing Romance' after 13 years, I realized she is way above my expectations.", expressing astonishment toward the actress' growth.
Lee Sun Kyun and Lee Hanee
The actor claims that he decided to join the 'Killing Romance' cast after running across the old colleague.

"The script was quite hectic and the characters were... Rather unconventional, I would say. I was not sure about it.", Lee Sun Kyun confessed.

"I came across Lee Hanee on my way to the United States. I asked her, 'Are you actually going to do it?'; because I knew she was mentioned as the lead. It was an 'I'll do it if you do it' kind of decision.", sharing the episode, the actor revealed their friendship and trust.

He says 'Killing Romance' had a very welcoming set and welcoming colleagues, thanks to Lee Hanee.

"We call her Lee Hanee, the great man.", Lee Sun Kyun chatted.

He resumed, "Not only her acting skills are swell but she is also a wonderful human being with good energy. She possesses tons of good qualities. Above all, Lee Hanee is an actor who can pour everything into the performance.", his praise of the actress was never-ending.
Lee Sun Kyun and Lee Hanee
Lee Sun Kyun and Lee Hanee
(Credit= LOTTE Entertainment, MBC)

(SBS Star)
