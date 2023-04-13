뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Accuses Yu Jae Seok of Stealing the Guests for His Show 'SUCHITA'
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.13 10:49 View Count
SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS accused entertainer Yu Jae Seok of taking all of his guests.

On April 11, a new episode of Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show 'DdeunDdeun' was released.

When Yu Jae Seok and the guests, comedian Ji Suk-jin and Cho Sae-ho, were talking, some handsome guys entered the room.

It was SUGA and JIMIN of BTS. The room stirred up at the two K-pop superstars' sudden appearance.

As Yu Jae Seok and the guests wondered why they had come, the two shared that they were both fans of the show and had been watching from its start.

SUGA stated that he has always wanted to meet Yu Jae Seok.

He disclosed his several―nearly 10 times―attempts to have dinner with the famous host have somehow failed.

Nodding along, Yu Jae Seok greeted him and started asking about the unexpected visitors' recent conditions, just as the skilled host he is.
SUGA
"Recently I started hosting a YouTube show myself, called 'SUCHWITA'. The show is calm and classic, just like 'You Quiz on the Block'.", mentioning tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' where Yu Jae Seok hosts, SUGA started pouring out the hardships of being the host.

"The show is my main concern these days.", the singer confessed.

SUGA resumed, "Whenever our production team casts the celebrities, they appear on 'You Quiz on the Block' on the prior week. And we are left to tell the same stories."

"So when I was shooting the show with actor Lee Sung-min, I had to constantly ask, 'Did you mention this on 'You Quiz on the Block'?'", said SUGA.

He expressed the difficulty that only a fellow host would understand.

Following his complaint, Yu Jae Seok said, "Indeed. It might be an issue since you don't want guests simply repeating what they've stated somewhere else.", showing compassion to the aspiring host.

JIMIN has been listening to the talk silently yet carefully all along.

Then he came out laughing out of nowhere, perplexing Yu Jae Seok and SUGA.

"So, you had been keeping your eyes on 'You Quiz on the Block'?", JIMIN teased SUGA, laughing uncontrollably.

As the words came out of his mouth, the room was filled with laughter.

"Of course! It is a war out there!", SUGA exclaimed, adding, "I thus announce, 'You Quiz on the Block' is the main competitor of 'SUCHWITA'.", so honestly showing his competitive side, SUGA made everyone chuckle.
SUGA
Yu Jae Seok and SUGA with the same guest
JIMIN
(Credit= 'Ddeun Ddeun' 'BANGTANTV' 'youquizontheblock_official' YouTube, 'youquizontheblock' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
