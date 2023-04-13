뉴스
[SBS Star] ITZY, NMIXX, and TWICE; RYUJIN Shares Her Vision of the Ultimate JYP Girl Unit
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.13 10:32 View Count
RYUJIN of K-pop girl group ITZY described her ideal girl group unit.

On April 10 a video interview of RYUJIN was uploaded by a fashion magazine on their YouTube channel.

During the interview, RYUJIN responded to random questions, some of which put a smile on her face.

RYUJIN addressed that the ITZY group chat made her giggle that day.

"Today we were especially active on the chat. We cheered one another since we were all on different photo shoot schedules."

The main rapper of the group was eager to give out the answer when she was asked whether there was a particular artist with whom she would like to collaborate with.

Confessing that the question makes her heart flutter, RYUJIN stated, "I had this notion in my mind for a while. Artists from SM Entertainment have a project group 'SM TOWN', those from YG ENTERTAINMENT come together as 'YG Family'; and HYBE artists hold HYBE concerts. I wanted that for JYP Entertainment, too."

She went on to say, "Such as having a concert with fellow JYP Entertainment artists or mixing it up and forming a new group among us would be nice. I could look after the younger groups or maybe be taken care of by more experienced unnies (Korean term for an older sister) like TWICE members."

"That would be such a good time. How lovely.", she gave a broad smile as she finished the answer.
RYUJIN
After four years in the K-pop industry, RYUJIN seemed to have her idea of a perfect group.

She was first puzzled but soon came up with an answer to the question, "If you were to create your own K-pop group, what would it be like?"

"I got it!", after some deliberation, the K-pop star stated, "There is a concoction I'd love to see."

"It is to cherry-pick JYP Entertainment's top vocalists. If LILY and HAEWON from NMIXX, JIHYO from TWICE, and LIA from ITZY got together for a song, I thought it would be awesome."

RYUJIN proposed a picture-perfect group, leaving the viewers daydreaming about the unit.
RYUJIN
RYUJIN
(Credit= 'VOGUE KOREA' YouTube, 'itzy_lia' 'jypjihyo' 'nmixxhaewon' 'lily.nmixxz' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
