[SBS Star] VIDEO: "How Come?" SUGA Is Upset with IU for Not Inviting Him to the Concert?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "How Come?" SUGA Is Upset with IU for Not Inviting Him to the Concert?

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.11 17:20
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "How Come?" SUGA Is Upset with IU for Not Inviting Him to the Concert?
SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS was unhappy with singer-songwriter IU for not asking him to her concert.

On April 10, SUGA made a special appearance on IU's official YouTube show 'IU's Palette'.

SUGA made a visit since IU featured on SUGA's pre-released track 'People Pt.2' in his first album as a solo artist, 'D-Day', which will be released on April 21.

The two stars reunited three years after SUGA featured in one of IU's songs, 'eight'.

Mentioning that they are of the same age, IU stated, "Thanks to 'eight' I made a friend of my age. Back then we were 28 and we tried to express our feelings about being that age in the song. And now that we are 31, do you notice any difference after three years?"

"Actually I wrote 'People Pt.2' three years ago, even before I started working on 'eight'. Personal relationships were weighing on me at the time.", answered SUGA.

Then, he disclosed that he almost collaborated with another member of BTS, JUNGKOOK, other than IU.

"JUNGKOOK recorded a guide for me and I couldn't decide between you and him. My ultimate choice was IU, which I believe was an excellent decision."

Seemingly surprised, IU responded that she did not know the backstory.
SUGA and IU
"The viewers may want to see the performance since we talked about it so much.", IU suggested singing the song together and SUGA agreed, saying that it would be meaningful.

Right at that moment one thought popped into his head.

"I was expecting you to ask me to perform at your concert. How come you didn't?", SUGA blurted out.

IU hurriedly explained, "You know, 'eight' was the first one on my concert's tracklist, so I thought it might be troublesome."

"However, I appreciate you for saying that. Your kind heart is much appreciated.", she attempted to move on, but SUGA demanded more explanation.

"If you feel that way, you could have at least invited me.", argued SUGA, "You didn't even do that, did you?"

IU's eyes widened as he went on.

"Look...", she laughed, and then continued, "Normally I don't invite anyone if they haven't asked for it beforehand, lest people would feel obligated to come.", IU explained.

SUGA confessed that he had nothing going on other than an acquaintance's wedding that day, and IU explained again, "I really wanted to ask you to perform 'eight' with me but it was a first song and your portion in that song is too short. As I said, it didn't feel right to make you come all the way to sing it."

SUGA nodded as she spoke, then offered a 'random' proposal.

"I have a brilliant idea. You should come to my concert so that we could perform together."

"Is that so...?", nodding along, IU realized she had fallen into his trap.

"WOW.", she turned to the camera and said, "He just messed with my head!"

Then, as a gesture of peace, they agreed to perform 'eight' for the first time.
SUGA and IU
SUGA and IU

(Credit= '이지금[IU Official]' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
