[SBS Star] Can We 'Call It Love'? Lee Sung Kyoung Speaks on Her Romance with Kim Youngkwang

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Sung Kyoung clarified that her romance with Kim Youngkwang is limited on screen.On April 10, Lee Sung Kyoung spoke with a news outlet about her most recent series, Disney+'s 'Call It Love'.She co-starred with actor Kim Youngkwang who she has known for a long time as they both had modeling careers before acting.Lee Sung Kyoung acted as 'Shim Woo-joo' who plans her revenge on Kim Youngkwang's character 'Han Dong-jin', whose mother had an affair with her ('Shim Woo-joo') father.Their twisted connection takes an unexpected turn as they slowly fall in love with each other.The portrayal of romance with an old friend required extra effort, according to Lee Sung Kyoung."We were playful since he and I had been friends for a long time. And at the beginning of the series, Kim Youngkwang started to avoid me to concentrate on on-scene dynamics since the characters had their narrative and our friendship wasn't helping."In the previous interview, Kim Youngkwang explained that he did it because his character is supposed to be a loner.As he frequently stepped aside for concentration, Lee Sung Kyoung commented that she "missed Kim Youngkwang"."Whenever we meet, I instantly try to pull a prank on him because that's what we do.", said Lee Sung Kyoung and added, "I attempted to leave him alone on set so that our characters could carry their tension.""There weren't many romance scenes involving our characters, and it was a relief. We were able to focus on the situations since they get close to each other slowly and realistically.", she explained.She claimed that the most challenging sequences were those involving affection."We had been dreading the kissing scene ever since the director told us beforehand. But when it finally happened, it wasn't so difficult since we got used to being 'Shim Woo-joo' and 'Han Dong-jin'."They made the perfect ensemble in the series, and it may have been influenced by their closeness in real life."We were friends in private life but I adored and admired Kim Youngkwang as an actor. Working alongside him, I was amazed to see his new sides. He was a more mature and deliberate actor than I thought."As the series progressed, the fans raved about the spark between the two and wished they were secretly dating.Lee Sung Kyoung acknowledged that the director had the same suspicion."Director nudged me if something was going on between us, that the editing crew was speculating in the studio that 'there's something in their gaze'."However, she made it clear that it was only acting.Lee Sung Kyoung said, "I think the director felt that way because he hasn't seen Kim Youngkwang and me hanging out as friends. He observed us only existing as characters. They may have misinterpreted the comforts we have with one another.""It can be an indication of how well-made the series is.", Lee sung Kyoung concluded the interview by saying, "I think our series was well-received since the director captured our chemistry and depicted it in a good way.", appreciating the director.No matter what, the two look too good together. No wonder they made the viewers want to 'Call It Love'.(Credit= Dinsney Plus Korea, 'aksakfn12' Instagram)(SBS Star)