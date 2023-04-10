뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SOMI Says a Guy Asked Her for a Number in Hongdae Without Recognizing Her
Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.10
K-pop artist SOMI talked about the time when a guy asked her for a phone number in Hongdae, Seoul, without recognizing her at all. 

On April 7, SOMI featured in BAMBAM of boy group GOT7's YouTube show. 

While the two spoke together, SOMI shared an interesting story that happened last Christmas. 

SOMI giggled as she thought back to the moment, then said, "Seriously, it was hilarious. I was at home on Christmas with my mom last year. I suddenly started craving for tanghulu (traditional Northern Chinese snack consisting of several rock sugar-coated fruits on a bamboo skewer), so I got dressed and headed to Hongdae." 

She resumed, "When I got to the tanghulu place, there was a long line for it, so I waited in line among other customers. When I was patiently waiting for my turn, one guy in his 20s came up to me and all of a sudden said, 'I love your style. You also look really exotic. Could you possibly give me your number?'" 
SOMI
That was a big surprise for SOMI, because she has been on television since she was 15, "I mean, I was wearing a mask and cap at that time. And I'm not saying anything like, 'Who doesn't recognize me?' It's more like, a lot of youngsters would've seen me on TV at least once in their lives, so they would usually ask me for photos, not my number. You get what I mean by that, right?" 

SOMI kept going, "As I told him 'Sorry.', I took my cap off to hint that I was 'SOMI'. He stared at my face, then went, 'Wow, you are very exotic indeed.', not recognizing me even a bit! We would've been able to laugh it off if he recognized me, but he didn't until the end!", then laughed. 

"He turned around and walked away afterward, saying something to himself. It really sounded like he was sad about failing at getting my number.", she laughingly finished her story. 
SOMI
At the end of her story, BAMBAM laughed and asked the most important question, "Okay, but was he good-looking? That's more important than anything else!" 

SOMI's answer made BAMBAM laugh; she responded, "No, he wasn't good-looking." 
 

(Credit= '뱀집' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
