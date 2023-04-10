뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Joo Young Shyly Confesses that Choo Sung Hoon Is Her Type; Choo Sung Hoon Sweats
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Cha Joo Young Shyly Confesses that Choo Sung Hoon Is Her Type; Choo Sung Hoon Sweats

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.10 14:09 View Count
[SBS Star] Cha Joo Young Shyly Confesses that Choo Sung Hoon Is Her Type; Choo Sung Hoon Sweats
Actress Cha Joo Young shyly confessed that Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon is a type of guy she is attracted to. 

On April 8 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Cha Joo Young and Choo Sung Hoon made a guest appearance. 

During the opening, Cha Joo Young introduced herself as, "stewardess 'Hye-jeong' in 'The Glory'". 

In Netflix's latest revenge series 'The Glory', she played the role of 'Choi Hye-jeong'―one of the bullies that made the protagonist 'Moon Dong-eun'(actress Song Hye Kyo)'s life in high school hell―who had become a flight attendant many years later.
Cha Joo Young
Then, the actress caught a glimpse of Choo Sung Hoon next to her and told the hosts, "I'm a huge fan of Choo Sung Hoon. I've been his fan for years, from the time when he was much less on TV shows." 

"I bumped into him earlier in the hallway, and I was like, 'Oh my...! I don't know what to do!' Isn't he just so awesome? He's 'sexyama' for a reason, you know. You guys can tell why, right?", she screamed as she spoke and covered her mouth in shyness. 

The hosts responded, "Ah yes, we heard that you two took some photos together before the shoot.", making Cha Joo Young nod vigorously with a big smile. 
Cha Joo Young
Choo Sung Hoon said, "I haven't seen the second part of 'The Glory' yet, but I've watched the first part.", then took his sunglasses off.

Cha Joo Young stared at him for a bit, then suddenly burst into laughter. 

As she laughed, she stated, "Oh, he's so cute! I haven't mentioned this anywhere else, but he's close to my type, like for real. I don't know if it was okay for me to say that kind of stuff.. But gosh, I honestly don't know what to do right now!" 

She blushed, and Choo Sung Hoon gave his response with a chuckle, "My palms are sweating!" 
Cha Joo Young
Cha Joo Young
(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, 'jooyoungthej' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.