[SBS Star] Cha Joo Young Shyly Confesses that Choo Sung Hoon Is Her Type; Choo Sung Hoon Sweats

Actress Cha Joo Young shyly confessed that Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon is a type of guy she is attracted to.On April 8 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Cha Joo Young and Choo Sung Hoon made a guest appearance.During the opening, Cha Joo Young introduced herself as, "stewardess 'Hye-jeong' in 'The Glory'".In Netflix's latest revenge series 'The Glory', she played the role of 'Choi Hye-jeong'―one of the bullies that made the protagonist 'Moon Dong-eun'(actress Song Hye Kyo)'s life in high school hell―who had become a flight attendant many years later.Then, the actress caught a glimpse of Choo Sung Hoon next to her and told the hosts, "I'm a huge fan of Choo Sung Hoon. I've been his fan for years, from the time when he was much less on TV shows.""I bumped into him earlier in the hallway, and I was like, 'Oh my...! I don't know what to do!' Isn't he just so awesome? He's 'sexyama' for a reason, you know. You guys can tell why, right?", she screamed as she spoke and covered her mouth in shyness.The hosts responded, "Ah yes, we heard that you two took some photos together before the shoot.", making Cha Joo Young nod vigorously with a big smile.Choo Sung Hoon said, "I haven't seen the second part of 'The Glory' yet, but I've watched the first part.", then took his sunglasses off.Cha Joo Young stared at him for a bit, then suddenly burst into laughter.As she laughed, she stated, "Oh, he's so cute! I haven't mentioned this anywhere else, but he's close to my type, like for real. I don't know if it was okay for me to say that kind of stuff.. But gosh, I honestly don't know what to do right now!"She blushed, and Choo Sung Hoon gave his response with a chuckle, "My palms are sweating!"(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, 'jooyoungthej' Instagram)(SBS Star)