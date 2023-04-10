뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Lee Seung Gi ♥' Lee Dain Speculated to Be Pregnant at the Moment
[SBS Star] 'Lee Seung Gi ♥' Lee Dain Speculated to Be Pregnant at the Moment

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.10
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi ♥ Lee Dain Speculated to Be Pregnant at the Moment
Actress Lee Dain, who married singer/actor Lee Seung Gi last Friday, is speculated to be currently pregnant. 

On April 7, Lee Dain and Lee Seung Gi's wedding ceremony took place at a 5-star luxury hotel in Seoul―Grand InterContinental Seoul-Parnas. 

Hosted by entertainers Yu Jae Seok and Lee Su-geun, hundreds of guests attended the wedding ceremony to wish the happy couple a lifetime of happiness. 

In return to their support, Lee Dain and Lee Seung Gi treated them to a full-course dinner that is worth 300,000 won (approximately 227 dollars). 

Many of their photos from the wedding were posted online at the time because they looked so stunning in their dresses and tuxedos.
Lee Dain and Lee Seung Gi
Following the wedding though, rumors started spreading about the couple. 

It was that Lee Dain was pregnant, and they based on their claim from Lee Dain's photos at the wedding. 

They said, "Lee Dain's waist looked round with all the dresses she wore. Despite the huge height difference between the two, she chose to wear flats throughout the wedding as well." 

They continued, "She carried a massive bouquet to her belly and wore an unusually large tiara to draw attention away from her stomach."

"Not only that, but the couple also decided not to go on their honeymoon and had a Friday evening wedding. Everyone knows that Friday evening is easier to book; it seemed like they were in a rush for the wedding as they had to hold one before her belly got too big.", they added. 

This claim quickly went around online, and a lot of others joined in, saying that they also thought it was kind of suspicious because Lee Dain's face looked swollen too.
Lee Dain and Lee Seung Gi
Lee Dain and Lee Seung Gi
The rumors gained more credibility due to Lee Dain's older sister actress Lee Yu Bi's latest social media post featuring Lee Dain. 

Soon after the wedding, Lee Yu Bi updated her Instagram with a photo of Lee Dain. 

Over this photo, Lee Yu Bi playfully wrote, "I should start calling you unnie (older sister) from now on.", then added, "You're the most blessed person in the world.", with a baby angel emoji. 

Those who claimed that Lee Dain is pregnant shared that Lee Yu Bi implied Lee Dain's pregnancy through her Instagram update. 
Lee Dain and Lee Seung Gi
In the morning of April 10, however, Lee Dain's management agency officially denied the rumors. 

The agency stated, "Lee Dain's busy filming MBC's upcoming drama 'Lovers' (literal translation). It's not true that she's pregnant."

(Credit= HUMANMADE, Online Community, 'yubi_190' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
