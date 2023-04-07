[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Says, "I'll Totally Be Eliminated on Survival Audition Shows Right Away"

이미지 확대하기

G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG left K-pop fans puzzled with his words, "I'll probably fail survival audition shows big time."Recently, G-DRAGON's past magazine interview from 2020 got revisited by K-pop fans.During this interview, the interviewer, who seemed to have always been impressed with G-DRAGON's phenomenal talent in music, asked G-DRAGON whether he thinks one's hard work can lead to being a musician like him.G-DRAGON's answer was as simple as, "Definitely. They certainly can become one that way."His answer made the interviewer ask, "Even if they may not have the kind of talent like the talent you were born with?"G-DRAGON replied, "In that case, they'll just have to put more effort into it. You know how there are countless survival audition shows nowadays, right? I've seen a number of contestants who presumably had more talent than myself. So, I believe it's possible for anybody to come this far as long as they work hard.""But in addition to talent, effort and time, I also had luck. Everything―from something small to things that are big―fell into place really well. I'll probably fail to make it through to the finals if I were to go on a survival audition show now.", he added, looking serious.As the interviewer laughed at his remark in disbelief, G-DRAGON laughingly commented, "I'm dead serious!"Then, the BIGBANG's leader explained why he said that, "Looking back, I had the right image, fairly-likable appearance, talent and skills for this whole success to happen. I also had YG Entertainment backing me up. On top of that, I was fortunate to have luck. All these aspects harmonized greatly with one another, which is honestly why I'm here."He continued, "If I joined a survival audition show now, I'll probably barely make it to the top 10. That's if I'm lucky as well. I'm not even confident to compete against them. So, one day, I hope to see hoobaes in this industry, who are much more talented than I am. I don't know when that would be, but..."The interviewer asked a related question, "Do you think survival audition shows are able to get a superstar out of their shows?"G-DRAGON answered, "Well, to be frank with you, I would say no. But one thing that's for sure is that the level of their talent and skills are high. The majority of them are good. It's simply that there aren't any who are exceptionally good. Someone with exceptional talent would very likely be doing something else somewhere already. Or they're grinding their teeth to make something happen."He resumed, "I mean, there are some people who are just different from birth. I've danced since when I was six years old. Kids who do well at age 12 or 13 will have no choice but to go a different path to those who found their talent way before that, when they were much younger."(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)