[SBS Star] JISOO Says Being the Oldest Member of BLACKPINK Did Not Sit Well with Her

JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed that she found it uncomfortable to be the oldest member of the group.On April 7, JISOO participated in an 'autocomplete search' interview with a YouTube channel, 'WIRED'.In the video, the K-pop star answered the web's most searched questions about her.As one of the searched questions popped up, "Is JISOO the youngest in her family?", she confirmed that it is true.JISOO confessed she was shocked to be the oldest member of BLACKPINK when she first joined the group.Known to have an older brother and sister, JISOO said that she was happy being raised as the youngest child."Being the youngest is the best. The younger ones are always forgiven. I had no regrets nor have I felt deficiencies. 'I wished I had a younger sibling', was the idea that I've never had.", JISOO stated, showing her satisfaction at being the youngest of three.Given that she was the contented youngest, she was surprised to be the oldest member of BLACKPINK, according to JISOO."I didn't want to accept the fact that suddenly that I am the eldest.", she said honestly, "To me, It felt like an uncomfortable position to be in.", revealing her initial thoughts about the situation.However, she claims that her emotions quickly changed.She explained that it turned out fine, thanks to the other members.All three members of BLACKPINK have either resided overseas or are from abroad.JISOO says that because they did not really care about their age, she was able to let go of the pressure to be the responsible one.She expressed her affection for the group by saying, "They have eased my mind. Sometimes It feels as if I am the youngest member of BLACKPINK. Now I love being their 'unnie' (Korean term for an older sister)."BLACKPINK's next big move is about to be on April 15 and also on 22, in California, United States.They are getting ready to make history as one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival headliners.(Credit= 'WIRED' YouTube, 'sooyaaa__' Instagram)(SBS Star)