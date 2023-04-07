[SBS Star] WONYOUNG's Soon-to-Be Actor Sister Is Unveiled; Beauty Does Runs in the Family

이미지 확대하기

WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE has a sister who is now about to make debut as an actress.On April 7, a news outlet reported that Jang Da-ah, WONYOUNG's older sister, was picked as a model for an unknown company and had already shot a commercial for them.Jang Da-ah is going to embark on a career in show business starting with the commercial.She has also signed a deal with KINGKONG by STARSHIP, an actors' agency owned by STARSHIP Entertainment that manages IVE.Jang Da-ah, who was born in 2001, is three years older than WONYOUNG.She is said to have graduated from a private arts high school after majoring in Korean traditional dance.Among the IVE fans, she was already well-known as the beautiful sister of WONYOUNG.When WONYOUNG appeared as a guest on JTBC's television show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together' in 2019, she briefly mentioned her older sister.To the host Kang Ho-dong asking her what inspired her to become a K-pop artist, she answered that she was cast by an agency while attending her sister's graduation ceremony.And one time in the past, Mnet's reality show 'IZ*ONE CHU ON:TACT' had a glimpse of Jang Da-ah in the back as WONYOUNG embraced her family after a performance.'WONYOUNG's sister' had been the focus of attention on social media at that time, with online users commenting, "I heard the sister is even prettier than WONYOUNG.", "She is obviously a beauty. She looks pretty even from behind."Since Jang Da-ah's debut was announced, online communities have been bombarded with postings on the two stunning sisters.What makes the news even more exciting is that they work for the same agency, which opens the door to collaboration.K-pop fans all across the world are psyched about the combo, calling them "the blessed genes".(Credit= 'Mnet TV' 'JTBC Voyage' YouTube, 'for_everyoung10' 'officalstarship' Instagram)(SBS Star)