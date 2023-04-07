[SBS Star] "I Told Him that..." 'The Glory' Oh Ji-yool Tells How Her & Her Boyfriend Started Dating

이미지 확대하기

Child actress Oh Ji-yool revealed she is currently not single as well as how she met her boyfriend during her recent interview.Recently, Oh Ji-yool sat down for an interview with one news outlet.In the first half of the interview, Oh Ji-yool walked the interviewer through her acting career, then touched upon her personal life afterward.While she was talking about school, she was asked if she had a boyfriend at school.Without getting shy at all, Oh Ji-yool answered, "Yes, I do.", then blurted everything out about their relationship.Oh Ji-yool said, "He's not my classmate, but we attend after school classes together. I liked him since when I was in the first grade of elementary school―two years ago―so I've been studying him for a long time."She continued, "As we live in the same apartment complex, we go home with each other. One day, I plucked up my courage and asked him, 'Do you like me?' His answer was, 'Yes'. It turned out we both had feelings for one another for ages. It was simply that none of us was brave enough to say something first.""Anyway, that's how we ended up together.", she casually added.After that, Oh Ji-yool gave details of her boyfriend, "He's really easy-going and good-looking. He's good at sports too. It won't be long until he gets the red-black belt in taekwondo.", smiling with pride.Then, she looked at the camera, and shared a message to her boyfriend, "Let's keep being good friends!"Oh Ji-yool made debut as a child model at the age of one; her first acting project was Netflix's movie 'Space Sweepers' where she played the role of 'Soon-yi'.After 'Space Sweepers', she featured in ENA's mega-hit series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' as the younger version of the main character 'Woo Young-woo'.She recently grabbed the public's attention with her amazing acting in Netflix's wildly-popular revenge series 'The Glory' as 'Ha Ye-sol'.(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'OBS ENT' YouTube)(SBS Star)