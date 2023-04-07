[SBS Star] "I Told Him that..." 'The Glory' Oh Ji-yool Tells How Her & Her Boyfriend Started Dating

Recently, Oh Ji-yool sat down for an interview with one news outlet.
In the first half of the interview, Oh Ji-yool walked the interviewer through her acting career, then touched upon her personal life afterward.
While she was talking about school, she was asked if she had a boyfriend at school.
Without getting shy at all, Oh Ji-yool answered, "Yes, I do.", then blurted everything out about their relationship.
She continued, "As we live in the same apartment complex, we go home with each other. One day, I plucked up my courage and asked him, 'Do you like me?' His answer was, 'Yes'. It turned out we both had feelings for one another for ages. It was simply that none of us was brave enough to say something first."
"Anyway, that's how we ended up together.", she casually added.
Then, she looked at the camera, and shared a message to her boyfriend, "Let's keep being good friends!"
After 'Space Sweepers', she featured in ENA's mega-hit series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' as the younger version of the main character 'Woo Young-woo'.
She recently grabbed the public's attention with her amazing acting in Netflix's wildly-popular revenge series 'The Glory' as 'Ha Ye-sol'.
(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'OBS ENT' YouTube)
(SBS Star)