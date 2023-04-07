뉴스
[SBS Star] "Oh Boy!" Crush on a Bad Weather Day: the Name 'Red Velvet' Dumbfounds Him

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.07
Singer-songwriter Crush had a rough day.

On April 6, Crush appeared on SBS' television show 'No Math School Trip' where he and the crew were visiting Hokkaido, Japan.

Hokkaido's third day got off to a wonderful start.

They saw a clear sky for the first time on throughout their journey.

But as close as they got to their destination, the sky began to cloud up, and then the snow came bursting down.

The singer gave an uncanny forecast before the abrupt weather shift, stating, "I have horrible luck with the weather. When I went to LA, the heaviest rain in forty years has come. Also, there was a thunderstorm when I was in Indonesia, and somehow I feel responsible. I worry that I'll bring snow today."

This 'Crush Phenomenon' is well-known among his fans.

When he was singing in a concert one day a downpour came, creating a legendary meme showing him singing completely drenched.
Crush
The members were confounded by the poor weather condition when they arrived.

They eventually had to cancel the scheduled photo shoot for the show's poster that day.

Crush kept apologizing for unpredictable weather as if it all were his fault, making hilarious scenes.

As Crush fell asleep, the sun magically came up again, leaving him to be mocked by the members.

Great power comes with great responsibility, as they say. Let down by his supernatural ability, Crush said, "I'll just go home."

Unfortunately, Crush's bad day was only getting started.

When the crew had a competition riding tubes down the snow-covered slope, his starting point was a little off, which caused him to roll over the snow.
Crush
And the streak went on as they went back on the bus ride to the next location.

They decided to play another game to kill time and its rule was, "Name the singers in turns. If you succeed in singing one of their songs, you survive.", one of the members, Lee Yong-jin explained.

On the first run, Crush crushed down in front of the name Lee Soo Young, a singer.

Then he made a wrong move by asking the crew to give him another chance.

"Red Velvet.", Lee Yong-jin's words made him freeze to silence.

Crush and JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet is known to be in a relationship since they publicly announced their romance in August 2021.   

"What's wrong with you? You can at least hum the song.", Lee Yong-jin continued to tease Crush, and the confused man responded, "I got choked right now."
Crush
(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' '스브스 예능맛집' 'KBS Kpop' YouTube, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
