[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Reveals that She Will Not Regret Getting Married Even If It Is Next Year
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Reveals that She Will Not Regret Getting Married Even If It Is Next Year

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.07
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy Reveals that She Will Not Regret Getting Married Even If It Is Next Year
K-pop artist Suzy shared that she does not think she will regret getting married even if that is as close as next year. 

On April 6, the second part of Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube show 'Thursday Night with Cho Hyun-ah and Suzy' was unveiled online. 

During their talk, Suzy mentioned turning 30 in Korean age this year, and described how happy she is to grow old. 

Suzy stated, "I've always wanted to age quickly. I made debut when I was really young. So, I wished to age fast with all my heart so that I could be numb to everything that is thrown at me, if you get what I mean." 

Bitterly smiling, Suzy carried on, "But not a lot have changed. Well, definitely not like the way I expected myself to change. I'm only getting more wrinkles.", she laughed and added, "I like that though. I do feel like I'm becoming a better person each year." 
Suzy
Suzy
Then, Suzy's good friend Cho Hyun-ah brought up the past moment when they went to see a fortune teller together, and the fortune teller telling Suzy that she will get married at the age of 31. 

Even the thought of Suzy's upcoming marriage got Cho Hyun-ah all worked up, "Oh, this is pretty exciting. You're 31 next year, aren't you? Is it really going to happen or what?!" 

Suzy corrected Cho Hyun-ah's misunderstanding before she commented on the subject, "As a matter of fact, the fortune teller told me that the year when I'm 31 is the best year for me to get married. It wasn't that I was going to get married then." 

As Cho Hyun-ah went, "Oh, was that so?", Suzy said, "I'm not going to regret it even if I do get married next year for real though. I don't tend to regret any of the decisions that I make in life, so..." 

To this, Cho Hyun-ah excitedly asked Suzy what sort of wedding ceremony she has in mind. 

Suzy answered, "Ummm... I don't have any specific plans yet. If I were to have a wedding ceremony, it'll either be very small or super grand. It's probably not going to be anything between that."
 

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, 'skuukzky' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
