[SBS Star] "I Think of Her as a Unicorn" 'Kill Boksoon' Director Speaks What Jeon Do-yeon Means to Him

Byun Sung-hyun, the director of 'Kill Boksoon', spoke about actress Jeon Do-yeon, the source of his recent creation.On April 6, filmmaker Byun Sung-hyun had an interview with a news outlet.Byun Sung-hyun is well-known to be an admirer of Jeon Do-yeon, who played the lead in the Netflix film he directed, 'Kill Boksoon'.He thought back to the time when he had first met her."I've been a fan of hers for a long time. So long, that she became like an idol to me. I saw her as a unicorn, some kind of mythical creature you only read about but never truly experience.", he confessed he had reverence for her.He said that the actor Sol Kyung-gu set up a meeting to surprise him, he said, "Knowing my admiration.""I was nervous the whole time. My glass was severely shaking as we started to drink. Then Jeon Do-yeon told me to 'cut the act', that no fan had ever been this nervous in front of her.", he shared an amusing episode with the actress.It is not a surprise that the filmmaker based the 'Kill Boksoon' scenario on Jeon Do-yeon given his mighty love for her.'Kill Boksoon' tells the tale of the infamous contract murderer 'Gil Bok-soon' who goes back home after finishing her gory day job, where her teenage daughter is waiting for her. The kid has no clue that her mother is an assassin.'Gil Bok-soon', a single mother, plans to retire for her only child but her plan backfires when she gets entangled in an unavoidable fight.The director explained, "I wanted to paint a realistic story in an unrealistic setting. Since everything else is far from reality, I thought the individuals and their situations ought to be as real as possible. The character Gil Bok-soon is Jeon Do-yeon herself. She is a mother and one of the most famous actresses. Her gap inspired me.""I think Jeon Do-yeon is an almighty actress. It struck me that she would be offered action movies the least of all genres. So I invited her to join me in one."As well as Jeon Do-yeon, 'Kill Boksoon' is the first full-scale action movie to Byun Sung-hyun, too.Since it is his first full-length action movie, the action genre was foreign to the director as much as it was to Jeon Do-yeon."Actually I don't prefer action movies, so it was a challenge for me, too.", said Byun Sung-hyun.He stated he had trust in Jeon Do-yeon despite her concerns about doing the stunts."She is the most competitive person that I have ever met. I've never clashed with an actor the way I did with Jeon Do-yeon. We constantly doubted each other and had several confrontations. I learned a lot watching her push herself to the maximum level."He shared his thoughts on the film as he concluded the interview."Recently, I've come to believe that the actors are the heart of the movie. I think that actors' emotions are what really matter. Ultimately, actors are the subject of the action; we directors are literally just giving out directions.", he said.(Credit= Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)