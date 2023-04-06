[SBS Star] HAHA Says, "I Lived in Hell When I Had to Laugh on TV When Song-yi Couldn't Even Stand Up"

이미지 확대하기

Singer HAHA confessed that he felt like he was living in hell when he had to laugh for shows when his daughter Song-yi was unwell.On the first episode of ENA's new television show 'Haha Bus' that was aired on April 4, HAHA and his wife singer Byul informed the viewers of their certain past feelings.HAHA said, "A great number of producers asked me whether I was interested in filming a show with my family in the past, but I declined it every time, because I just wasn't interested in it. But last year, our youngest child Song-yi was diagnosed with a rare condition. That was when I realized how much my family means to me, so I decided to film one. Hence, the birth of 'Haha Bus'."While thinking back to last year when Song-yi was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, he stated, "2022 was a rough time for our family. I felt as if I had lost everything at that time."Byul joined in the talk then, "Whenever we bring this up, we feel a little cautious about it, because there are a bunch of other families out there who have suffered from pain for a much longer period of time than us. But..."She continued, "Song-yi has always been a healthy child. One day, she was like, 'My belly hurts.' I thought she had food poisoning at first, but even for that, it was weird, as she didn't have a high temperature or anything. She later started rolling about the floor in pain. Despite seeing her like that, I still didn't think she had some sort of rare condition.""But from that day, things became worse. Song-yi kept falling when she walked, and couldn't stand up by herself. That's when we were told that she had Guillain-Barre syndrome. When the doctor told us that, my mind went completely blank. I just couldn't believe it.", she added.Then, HAHA shared his struggles from that time, "I'm a singer, but I'm also an entertainer who makes people laugh. With these stuff going on at home, I still had to go out and laugh on shows. I also had to make jokes and do silly things to make people laugh."Due to those reasons, he said that he felt extremely frustrated, "I mean, I couldn't even smile at home. But pretending like I'm having a good time, I'm all okay and I have no problem making anyone laugh was really tough. It was like living in hell. I cried my eyes out, countless times. I honestly couldn't get myself together at that point in time. I found it hard to stand up properly due to my heart pounding too fast as well."Thankfully, HAHA and Byul previously shared that Song-yi managed to recover well after multiple days in a hospital, and her condition gradually improved after returning home.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, ENA Haha Bus)(SBS Star)