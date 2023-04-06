뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Believes that He Is Too Old for the Title 'Prince of Asia' Now
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Believes that He Is Too Old for the Title 'Prince of Asia' Now

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.06 14:19 Updated 2023.04.06 14:20 View Count
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Believes that He Is Too Old for the Title Prince of Asia Now
Actor Jang Keun Suk shared his thoughts on being called 'Prince of Asia' until this day. 

On April 4, Jang Keun Suk had an interview with the press to speak about making a comeback for the first time after five years. 

Regarding his long hiatus, Jang Keun Suk said, "During the 5-year break, a lot of people asked me why I wasn't returning to the industry. I was serving my national mandatory duty at first, so I told them, 'Well, I'm fulfilling my military service at the moment, so I can't.' for the first two years." 

He continued, "For some time after I completed my service, my answer to the same question was, 'It hasn't been long since I've been discharged from the military, so...' But as the break extended, it was hard for me to find a good explanation, so I tried to avoid getting those kinds of questions as much as I could. Five years isn't a short time, and I was aware of that, you know." 

But it was the break that he needed, he explained, "I've been in the industry for over 30 years, but I'd never taken a break until then. I felt like it was about time I got some. It was definitely nice to take some time off and just have the time to myself." 
Jang Keun Suk
Then, the interviewers mentioned his return being referred to as "the return of 'Prince of Asia'" even after five years, and asked how he felt about that. 

Jang Keun Suk shook with laughter upon hearing 'Prince of Asia', then commented, "'Prince of Asia' and 'Keun chan' are the two top nicknames that I have. I was the one who referred to myself as 'Prince of Asia' when I was younger. Back then, I went around telling everyone, ''Prince of Asia'? That's me.'" 

"I'm not embarrassed by it though. It's too late to feel embarrassed about anyway, don't you think?", he laughed out loud following his remark. 

The actor carried on to express his thoughts, "I feel a lot more familiar and comfortable to be called 'Keun chan', because my fans gave me that nickname. It's a name that I'm really used to being called." 
Jang Keun Suk
As he wrapped up the topic, Jang Keun Suk said, "I'm not ashamed of those names that I have, but I do feel like I'm too old to be called 'Prince of Asia' or 'Keun chan'. It's not like I'm that young now. So, I'm like, 'Perhaps, it's time for me to get myself out of the names.'" 

With a big smile, he added, "But at the same time, I feel like I become this little prince whenever I'm being called like that, so maybe they're good things to keep in life." 
Jang Keun Suk
(Credit= Coupang Play, '_asia_prince_jks' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.