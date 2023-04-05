뉴스
[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Shares a Hilarious Secret to His Perfect Korean in Self-Written Songs
[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Shares a Hilarious Secret to His Perfect Korean in Self-Written Songs

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.05
[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Shares a Hilarious Secret to His Perfect Korean in Self-Written Songs
BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared a funny secret to his perfect Korean in the songs that he wrote himself. 

On April 4, BAMBAM and girl group Billlie joined SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show' as the guests of the day. 

While talking about BAMBAM's first solo album 'Sour & Sweet', the hosts asked BAMBAM what his favorite song in the album is. 

BAMBAM revealed that it is 'TIPPY TOE', then explained, "It's a song that I wrote since 2021. I feel kind of attached to it, because the song and I have a long history together. I added a little bit of L.A. vibe to it."

He continued, "'TIPPY TOE' means 'tiptoe'. I believe this word itself has a lot of meanings. In this song in particular though, I wanted to describe the feelings of someone who doesn't know what to do in front of a person that he/she likes that he/she feels small next to them." 
BAMBAM
They responded, "As far as we're aware, you took part in writing the lyrics for the songs in this album. Is that right? Wasn't it hard for you to write the lyrics in Korean?" 

To this, BAMBAM answered, "Well, I looked some words up in the dictionary. And I also used the online translator hundreds of times.", then laughed. 

He resumed, "I wanted to express things in ways that Koreans would do; I didn't want to sound like a non-Korean person. So, I asked around a lot. I asked people how I should express this and that." 
BAMBAM
Then, the host Kim Tae-gyun took a quick look at HARUNA of Billlie and said to BAMBAM, "HARUNA is Japanese, but her Korean is unbelievably good. I had no idea that she was Japanese at first. I wouldn't have known if nobody told me about it. Her Korean is that good. How long have you lived in Korea, BAMBAM?"

BAMBAM said that it has been 10 years already, making everyone in the studio surprised. 

Upon hearing this, Kim Tae-gyun jokingly commented, "You've still got a long way to go, my brother. Your Korean still sound a little awkward when you speak." 

BAMBAM laughed and stated, "I'm not too smart, so I'm happy enough that I can communicate with people. As long as they understand me, it's all good. That's what matters, you know." 
BAMBAM
(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'bambamxabyss' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
