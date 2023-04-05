[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Shares a Hilarious Secret to His Perfect Korean in Self-Written Songs

On April 4, BAMBAM and girl group Billlie joined SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show' as the guests of the day.
While talking about BAMBAM's first solo album 'Sour & Sweet', the hosts asked BAMBAM what his favorite song in the album is.
BAMBAM revealed that it is 'TIPPY TOE', then explained, "It's a song that I wrote since 2021. I feel kind of attached to it, because the song and I have a long history together. I added a little bit of L.A. vibe to it."
He continued, "'TIPPY TOE' means 'tiptoe'. I believe this word itself has a lot of meanings. In this song in particular though, I wanted to describe the feelings of someone who doesn't know what to do in front of a person that he/she likes that he/she feels small next to them."
To this, BAMBAM answered, "Well, I looked some words up in the dictionary. And I also used the online translator hundreds of times.", then laughed.
He resumed, "I wanted to express things in ways that Koreans would do; I didn't want to sound like a non-Korean person. So, I asked around a lot. I asked people how I should express this and that."
BAMBAM said that it has been 10 years already, making everyone in the studio surprised.
Upon hearing this, Kim Tae-gyun jokingly commented, "You've still got a long way to go, my brother. Your Korean still sound a little awkward when you speak."
BAMBAM laughed and stated, "I'm not too smart, so I'm happy enough that I can communicate with people. As long as they understand me, it's all good. That's what matters, you know."
