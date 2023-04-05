뉴스
[SBS Star] "Respect Your Actors!" Jeon Do-yeon Reveals Her Confrontation with 'Kill Boksoon' Director
[SBS Star] "Respect Your Actors!" Jeon Do-yeon Reveals Her Confrontation with 'Kill Boksoon' Director

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.05
[SBS Star] "Respect Your Actors!" Jeon Do-yeon Reveals Her Confrontation with Kill Boksoon Director
Actress Jeon Do-yeon said that during the filming of the movie 'Kill Boksoon', she argued with the director.

On April 5, Jeon Do-yeon participated in an interview with a news outlet to discuss the Netflix's film 'Kill Boksoon' in which she had a lead role.

'Kill Boksoon' debuted on March 31 and quickly rose to the top of Netflix's 'Non-English Films' ranking.

In her role as 'Gil Bok-soon', Jeon Do-yeon played the top hired assassin for the contract-killing agency MK.ENT who is a single mother with a teenage daughter.

The director Byun Sung-hyun openly shared that he wrote the scenario inspired by Jeon Do-yeon.

Even the character's name 'Bok-soon' was modeled after Jeon Do-yeon's real-life aunt. The actress mentioned how amazed her aunt was.

Meanwhile, Jeon Do-yeon revealed she was not enthused by the bloody tale of 'Kill Boksoon' from the start.

"The first impression of the script wasn't the best. I found 'Gil Bok-soon' strange. So I told the director that I don't get the character. Then he answered, 'You can make it work.'", Jeon Do-yeon stated smiling.
Jeon Do-yeon
"I enjoyed his previous works, 'The Merciless', and 'Kingmaker'.", after praising the director she added, "I always wanted to work with young directors. Several of them approached me and said 'Let's make something together', that they are 'huge fans' and everything, but Byun Sung-hyun was the first director to actually make it happen.", explaining her decision to join the cast despite some reluctance.

She did, however, say that his directing style was "suffocating", and disclosed her on-site conflict with the director.

"Everything was fixed, even the tilt of the face. That was oppressive.", claimed Jeon Do-yeon.

"I argued with him after we finished the first shot, asking, 'Why do you have to confine me? I cannot believe how you could ignore your actors' feelings like that.', and so we fought."

Nonetheless, the actress says that the air is clear now.

According to Jeon Do-yeon, he is now her close friend, a frequent visitor to her house, playing board games with her daughter.
Jeon Do-yeon
Jeon Do-yeon
(Credit= 'Netflix Korea' '3rd_kwang' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
