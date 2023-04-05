[SBS Star] "Respect Your Actors!" Jeon Do-yeon Reveals Her Confrontation with 'Kill Boksoon' Director

On April 5, Jeon Do-yeon participated in an interview with a news outlet to discuss the Netflix's film 'Kill Boksoon' in which she had a lead role.
'Kill Boksoon' debuted on March 31 and quickly rose to the top of Netflix's 'Non-English Films' ranking.
In her role as 'Gil Bok-soon', Jeon Do-yeon played the top hired assassin for the contract-killing agency MK.ENT who is a single mother with a teenage daughter.
The director Byun Sung-hyun openly shared that he wrote the scenario inspired by Jeon Do-yeon.
Even the character's name 'Bok-soon' was modeled after Jeon Do-yeon's real-life aunt. The actress mentioned how amazed her aunt was.
Meanwhile, Jeon Do-yeon revealed she was not enthused by the bloody tale of 'Kill Boksoon' from the start.
"The first impression of the script wasn't the best. I found 'Gil Bok-soon' strange. So I told the director that I don't get the character. Then he answered, 'You can make it work.'", Jeon Do-yeon stated smiling.
She did, however, say that his directing style was "suffocating", and disclosed her on-site conflict with the director.
"Everything was fixed, even the tilt of the face. That was oppressive.", claimed Jeon Do-yeon.
"I argued with him after we finished the first shot, asking, 'Why do you have to confine me? I cannot believe how you could ignore your actors' feelings like that.', and so we fought."
Nonetheless, the actress says that the air is clear now.
According to Jeon Do-yeon, he is now her close friend, a frequent visitor to her house, playing board games with her daughter.
