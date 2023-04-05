[SBS Star] Yoo Ji Tae Unfolds Crazy Romantic Gestures He Made to Date Now-Wife Kim Hyo Jin

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yoo Ji Tae shared the incredible efforts he took to make actress Kim Hyo Jin date him.On April 4, Yoo Ji Tae made a guest appearance on SBS' television show 'Invitation from Bachelor-Agains'.The host, entertainer Lee Sang Min wondered how Yoo Ji Tae and Kim Hyo Jin, a well-known actor couple, started their romance.Married for 13 years, the actor started to spill out their movie-like love story.He made a surprising claim that it was one-sided love at the beginning of their relationship."At first, Kim Hyo Jin didn't even like me. She told me that I looked odd in commercials and that she could not understand why I am so well-liked.", Yoo Ji Tae remarked."It was after a while she eventually admitted that she 'got it' after watching 'One Fine Spring Day'."'One Fine Spring Day', a 2001 film, had Yoo Ji Tae as the lead. His co-acting love affair with actress Lee Young-ae got much recognition.How did Yoo Ji Tae succeed in winning Kim Hyo Jin's heart after a rough start?The actor revealed to the hosts his ultimate romantic move that melted Kim Hyo Jin."When I first asked her out, I said on the phone, 'I'll treat you well, date me'. Kim Hyo Jin was in New York, United States, and she dared me to visit, saying then she will 'think it over'."It was a tall order. But apparently did not matter to Yoo Ji Tae."I had a week free from shooting just at the moment, so I took the next plane to New York.", said he."All the way there, I feared that she wouldn't meet me.", Yoo Ji Tae grinned and resumed, "And when I arrived at the airport she was there waiting for me.""As we strolled through the streets of New York I informed her that we will get married after three years of dating. Her answer was 'whatever'."They actually married within 5 years of their relationship, but that was close enough.Hard-earned love was sweet indeed. He revealed his obsessions with the anniversaries and how he loves to organize special events for her.It was no coincidence that their wedding day was on the fifth anniversary of their first date."We booked the venue a year before the wedding. I tried to make it happen on the exact date, the date we first started dating. Even though it was a weekday, we still carried it out."Struck by the romanticist next to him, Lee Sang Min asked, "So, can you tell me right now how many days have passed since you've dated her?"Yoo Ji Tae responded without hesitation, "This is the 5947th day.", then laughed and muttered to the surprised host, "There is a phone application for it."(Credit= 'hyojin__0705' Instagram, 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube, BH Entertainment)(SBS Star)