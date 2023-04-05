뉴스
[SBS Star] "Whoa, That's Massive!" BTS JUNGKOOK Is Building a Mansion in Itaewon
Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.05 11:31 View Count
It was reported that JUNGKOOK, the youngest member of K-pop boy group BTS, tore down the house in Itaewon he bought three years ago, and is building a brand-new mansion in the same spot. 

According to news outlet Biz Korea's exclusive report on April 4, JUNGKOOK is building a mansion on the site of the house in Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul that he bought three years ago; the existing house has been completely demolished. 

The news outlet reported that JUNGKOOK received permission to build his new place there from the Yongsan-gu Office in July last year, and completed the demolition of the existing house in December of the same year.
JUNGKOOK
The house JUNGKOOK is building is two stories below the ground and three stories above the ground, and the total floor area of ​​the house goes as large as 1161.04㎡ (12497.33ft²).

It is situated on a large land area as well―348.05㎡ (approximately 3746.38ft²). 

The projected completion date is said to be May 31, 2024. 
JUNGKOOK
It was back in November 2020 when JUNGKOOK purchased this Itaewon house. 

Built in 1976, it was two-story house with the total floor area of 230.74㎡ (2483.66ft²) and land area of 637㎡ (6856.61ft²), and JUNGKOOK bought this for 7.63 million won (approximately 5.8 million dollars). 

This particular area in Itaewon-dong is a quiet and wealthy village where a great number of diplomats and businessmen live. 

After purchasing this house, JUNGKOOK gave his 184.49㎡ (1985.83ft²) apartment in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, which he previously bought for 4 billion won (approximately 3 million dollars), to his older brother.  
JUNGKOOK
(Credit= Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star) 
