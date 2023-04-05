[SBS Star] "Whoa, That's Massive!" BTS JUNGKOOK Is Building a Mansion in Itaewon

According to news outlet Biz Korea's exclusive report on April 4, JUNGKOOK is building a mansion on the site of the house in Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul that he bought three years ago; the existing house has been completely demolished.
The news outlet reported that JUNGKOOK received permission to build his new place there from the Yongsan-gu Office in July last year, and completed the demolition of the existing house in December of the same year.
It is situated on a large land area as well―348.05㎡ (approximately 3746.38ft²).
The projected completion date is said to be May 31, 2024.
Built in 1976, it was two-story house with the total floor area of 230.74㎡ (2483.66ft²) and land area of 637㎡ (6856.61ft²), and JUNGKOOK bought this for 7.63 million won (approximately 5.8 million dollars).
This particular area in Itaewon-dong is a quiet and wealthy village where a great number of diplomats and businessmen live.
After purchasing this house, JUNGKOOK gave his 184.49㎡ (1985.83ft²) apartment in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, which he previously bought for 4 billion won (approximately 3 million dollars), to his older brother.
