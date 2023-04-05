뉴스
[SBS Star] "It's Hye-jeong the Stewardess!" Cha Joo Young Spotted Riding a Bike on the Street
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.05
Actress Cha Joo Young was seen riding a motorcycle on the street.

On April 4, Cha Joo Young took to her Instagram to share an interesting photo of herself that was taken and revealed by one Instagram user. 

Cha Joo Young had major success after starring in Netflix's popular series 'The Glory'.

She played 'Choi Hye-jeong', one of the bullies who ruthlessly tormented the main character 'Moon Dong-eun' (actress Song Hye Kyo) in high school, then became a stewardess after years.

'Choi Hye-jeong' is undoubtedly a villain, yet Cha Joo Young's portrayal of a mean but lovable character gained much love from the public. 

Since the series' release, Cha Joo Young has been dubbed 'Hye-jeong the stewardess'.

The shared picture was taken by a person behind Cha Joo Young, who spotted her riding a motorcycle on the road while waiting for the traffic signal to change.
Cha Joo Young
It was not a surprise that 'The Glory' star is riding a bike freely on the street.

Back in 2020, in the MBC series 'The Spies Who Loved Me', she played 'Hwang Seo-ra', a genius Interpol agent.

The actress had multiple moments where she rode a bike while portraying a first-class agent.

Plus, on April 1, her enjoying the ride in the city was revealed on the preview of MBC's television show 'Omniscient Interfering View', which invites guest stars and their managers and take a peak inside their daily lives.
Cha Joo Young
On Instagram story, the online user who posted the picture featuring Cha Joo Young riding a bike wrote, "Recently I was driving someplace with my husband when I noticed a beautiful woman in front of our car. We praised her over and over; she was the best and the coolest scooter driver ever, obeying every signal and turning on the lamp light so properly. We took the photo because she had the most precious purse.", explaining why she took a shot of a random person.

"Turned out she was 'Hye-jeong the stewardess'. I love you, girl.", the woman expressed her affection for Cha Joo Young by quoting her famous nickname from the series.

Sharing this on her Instagram story, Cha Joo Young commented, "...Oops..", with a shocked-face emoji.
Cha Joo Young
(Credit= 'jooyoungthej' Instagram, 'MBCentertainment' 'MBCdrama' YouTube, Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star)
