[SBS Star] "I'm So Doing It Again!" Taeyeon Freely Walks About Subway Station as No One Recognizes Her

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation got excited as she got to freely walk about two different subway stations without anybody recognizing her.On March 30, Taeyeon posted a new video on her official YouTube channel.In this video, Taeyeon checked out some birthday ads that fans prepared in celebration of her 34th birthday earlier this month―March 9.First, the K-pop star visited her birthday-themed café; it was passed her birthday, but the place did not take the decorations down.They also still had photocards, posters, birthday-message-cans as well as Taeyeon-photo-printed cups that are used instead of cupholders,Taeyeon enjoyed her iced coffee out of a cup with the photo-printed cupholder, and was lucky to be given all the left-over items so that she could take home.The moment when she was drinking her coffee, she interestedly asked the owner of the café, "Did a lot of people come to your café during the birthday event period?"Hearing that tons of people came to the café, Taeyeon smiled brightly.After leaving the cafe, she made her way towards Jamsil Station; she heard that her birthday video ads played on the display in front of the entrance to the platform.At the station, she looked for the ads here and there, lost for ages.Once she finally found the ads, she waited for them to be played, then took some photos and videos with the ads playing behind her.Then, Taeyeon headed to her third destination―another subway station near her agency SM Entertainment headquarters in Seongsu-dong.She had her cap and mask on at Jamsil Station, but she took them off this time.Since there were more than one large display ad at this station, Taeyeon busily walk around the station to have a look at all of them.During this time, there was nobody saying, "Oh, is that Taeyeon?", or start taking photos of her.Although she was at a subway station in the heart of Seoul, where there is much foot traffic, it was surprising that nobody recognized her.She was happy about this; later on, she made a remark in excitement, "No on seemed to know who I was at those subway stations. They were all looking down, using their phone. I might as well go back there! I want to do it again!"(Credit= 'TAEYEON Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)