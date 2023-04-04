[SBS Star] '8-year Couple' Jung Hoyeon ♥ Lee Dong Hwi Go to the VIP Premiere Together

On April 3, Jung Hoyeon and Lee Dong Hwi made the public known about their movie date.
In the photo, the team of 'Rebound' was standing in front of a large screen at the film theater with the movie poster on; the writing over the poster said, 'Rebound VIP Premiere'.
Along with this photo, Jung Hoyeon stated, "For the whole 122 minutes, I repeatedly cried and laughed. I enjoyed 'Rebound' so much. I would love to have someone like Ahn Jae Hong as my coach!"
Shortly after, Lee Dong Hwi posted a closer shot of the 'Rebound' team from the same angle as Jung Hoyeon's photo.
Guessing from the angle of their photos, they were most likely sitting next to each other at the premiere.
Not only both Jung Hoyeon and Lee Dong Hwi are close to the staff of the 'Rebound' production company, but they are also good friends with actor Ahn Jae Hong; these are reasons why they attended the premiere on this day.
They started openly expressing love to one another from 2016, after going public with their relationship.
Last year, they were seen watching American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's concert in Korea.
At that time, they also uploaded photos of Billie Eilish performing at her concert on their Instagram; their photos were taken by some fans too.
(SBS Star)