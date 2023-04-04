뉴스
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Says He Wept Taking First Acting Lesson in a Long Time in 31 Years of Career
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Says He Wept Taking First Acting Lesson in a Long Time in 31 Years of Career

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.04
Actor Jang Keun Suk claimed that he broke into tears, taking acting classes for the first time in many years.

On April 4, Jang Keun Suk was interviewed by several news outlets.

The actor is the lead in the Coupang Play series 'Decoy'. Part two of the series will be released on April 7.

He played 'Gu Do-han', a homicide detective who digs into a mysterious serial murder case with persistence.

The actor's return with a series is in five years after his discharge from military duty.
36 years old Jang Keun Suk has been an actor for a whopping 31 years, beginning at the age of five.

However, the veteran actor confessed he took acting classes before diving into the shooting of 'Decoy'.

"Everyone around me thought it was strange. But, if a person takes a year off from driving, they will be puzzled even if they had been driving for a decade.", Jang Keun Suk noted that acting is no different from any other activity.

He explained, "As I had been on a long break, I needed a method to bring back certain cells or memories to utilize in acting. That was rather like a warm-up before running than prepping for a new identity. Learning again, starting from the breathing method, reawakened the cells within me and brought back the memories of acting as a child. It humbled me."

"No one made me do it, it was out of my own will. And it was not about developing new acting techniques.", he stated, "It was more like watering myself, sort of."

Jang Keun Suk commented on the much-needed process as "the awakening of senses".

The actor confessed he experienced an emotional outburst during the first lesson.

"I cried my eyes out on the first day, as myself, not a character. We were in the middle of mind-mapping my life and I couldn't stop the tears. It was like watering my dried-out feelings."
