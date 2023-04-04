[SBS Star] "Her Laugh Made Me Feel..." Hwang Jae-gyun Tells Why He Married T-ARA Ji Yeon

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun shared a reason why he decided to marry his wife Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA.On April 1, Hwang Jae-gyun featured in well-known webtoonist Kian84's YouTube talk show 'Life84'.Since Hwang Jae-gyun got married not long ago, Kian84 asked to give him a glimpse into their newlywed life.Hwang Jae-gyun went red in his face a little, but he still went on to describe what just-married life is like with Ji Yeon."It's fantastic.", he laughed to himself then continued, "When I was living alone, it all felt quite empty after returning home at the end of the day on the field. But now, Ji Yeon is there, welcoming me with 'aegyo'."The baseball player kept going, "Ji Yeon actually has an adorable personality, but not many know that. She's always cute around our family members. She's my dad's favorite. He loves her a lot. I'm usually exhausted when I get home, but I love the fact that I have her at home nowadays. She's truly overloaded with cuteness."Afterward, Kian84 asked Hwang Jae-gyun what made him want to marry Ji Yeon.Hwang Jae-gyun answered, "I get really sensitive when I don't do well at a game that day; it takes me a while to get over those upsetting feelings. On one of the days when I'd done a terrible job during the game, I honestly hit the roof. I was just totally upset with myself."He resumed, "So, I wanted to hear her voice so badly. I called her after the game. As soon as she picked it up, she commented, 'It's a rough day for you, isn't it? You didn't look too happy.', but I told her that I was fine. We continued to speak to each other, and while doing so, she suddenly started laughing out loud. I don't exactly remember why, but it just happened all of a sudden like that.""Ji Yeon has a quite unique laughter. The second I heard her laughter, I laughed too. And all my negative emotions were washed away as if they were never there. That was when I thought to myself, 'Okay, I've got to marry this girl.'", he added with a smile.Hwang Jae-gyun and Ji Yeon made their relationship public in February last year; they held their wedding ceremony later that year in December.(Credit= '인생84' YouTube, 'JIYEON2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)