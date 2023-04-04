[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Even When My Mom or Yoo In Na Call Me..." IU Confesses that She Has Phone Anxiety

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist IU confessed that she suffers from a true, deep fear of making or taking a phone call.On April 3, IU's good friend Yoo In Na guested on IU's YouTube show 'Palette'.While explaining 'Telepathy game' that they were going to play together, IU gave Yoo In Na an example, "So, if I say a question out loud, we need to give the same answer at the same time. Like, if the question is, 'How long is the longest conversation you've ever had with IU on the phone?', we both need to say, 'OO hours!' at once."Although it was an example question, Yoo In Na raised her hand and shared her answer to the question, "Three minutes! Not hours, for sure!"As IU heard her answer, she shook with laughter, then pointed out her deep-rooted struggles.She said, "I find it very difficult speaking to anyone on the phone. You're the opposite though, aren't you? You find it so easy."Yoo In Na responded, "You're right. I have zero problem of having a phone conversation with someone. But yeah, I'm fully aware of how much you find it hard."IU went into detail about this, "I find it especially difficult to sit still while talking on the phone. Even when my mom calls me, I feel somewhat uncomfortable. The only person I don't find uncomfortable on the phone is my manager, because we never talk about anything else but work, and I usually have a lot of things to say about my work.""Funnily enough, I struggle to have a phone conversation with you, even though we're so close! Basically, I'm unable to talk on the phone with anybody...!", she added.Despite her fear, IU revealed that there are times when she calls Yoo In Na first, and illustrated these times to be urgent.But this always surprises Yoo In Na, IU said, "Each and every time I call her first, which tends to be when I'm needing her immediate attention, she's like, 'What's wrong? Is everything okay? Are you okay?' She expresses great concern for me.", then awkwardly laughed.(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)(SBS Star)