[SBS Star] "She Attended English Kindergarten!" Moon Hee Joon Gets Disappointed at Jam-jam's English
Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.03 18:06 View Count
[SBS Star] "She Attended English Kindergarten!" Moon Hee Joon Gets Disappointed at Jam-jams English
Moon Hee Joon of K-pop boy group H.O.T. expressed disappointment at his daughter Jam-jam (Hee-yul)'s English speaking skills. 

On April 2 episode of KBS' television show 'Family World Tour', Moon Hee Joon, his wife former member of girl group Crayon Pop So-yul and Jam-jam were seen enjoying the traditional costume and coconut experience in Guam―a U.S. island territory in Micronesia. 
As part of the experience, they received fresh coconut water and pieces of coconut, which Jam-jam very much enjoyed. 

While they were feasting on coconut, one of the workers approached them, and asked Jam-jam in particular, "How is it for you?" 

In a fraction of a second, Moon Hee Joon's eyes turned to Jam-jam, as he has always been curious of how good Jam-jam's English was, since she has been attending English kindergarten for years. 

To the question, however, Jam-jam just nodded instead of saying anything. 

Unsatisfied with the way she responded, Moon Hee Joon told her, "He's asking you in English. You should answer his question in English, Jam-jam." 
Then, another question was thrown at Jam-jam, "Did you enjoy making the flowers earlier?" 

Jam-jam responded, "Happy.", in a voice so quiet it was difficult to even hear her. 

Given that she was speaking to a stranger, it appeared as though her shyness had hit her hard. 

Knowing this, So-yul patted Jam-jam's head and commented, "Good Job!" 
During his interview later on, Moon Hee Joon once again complained about Jam-jam not being able to speak English fluently with local people in Guam despite learning English for a long period of time. 

He chuckled and said, "If Jam-jam's going to struggle to speak English like that, we might as well send her to normal kindergarten! What's the point of us sending her to English kindergarten if this is what happens? I know that her kindergarten principal would be watching our show, so let me say something to him/her." 

He said after clearing his throat, "Please be stricter to your kindergarten students from now on.", making the production crew behind cameras die laughing. 
(Credit= KBS Family World Tour) 

(SBS Star) 
