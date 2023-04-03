[SBS Star] VIDEO: TREASURE YOON JAE HYUK Catches Fire on Stage in Bangkok: He Is Fine

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

#yoonjaehyuk #jaehyuk #TREASURE_hello_in_Bangkok #TREASUREBANGKOK_DAY3 get well soon our jaehyukie :((( not only jaehyuk, i hope everyone that was there not get any harm or injuries. pic.twitter.com/2J61lx00Cz — Hai (@cintajihoonie) April 2, 2023

K-pop boy group TREASURE's member YOON JAE HYUK caught fire on stage.On April 2, TREASURE had a stage performance at IMPACT Arena located in Bangkok, Thailand.More than 10,000 fans flocked to the arena to see TREASURE performing on the final day of their tour in Bangkok.Then, an unexpected incident happened in the middle of the concert.On his approaching the stage, member YOON JAE HYUK was struck by a flame from a special effect device.It was then discovered that he accidentally activated the manual switch with his foot, which was designed to release fire when turned on.Witnessing the accident, members checked his clothes to see if they are on fire to minimize the damage.YOON JAE HYUK seemed to have burned his hand as he shook the wrist several times in pain.He quickly left everything and went down the stage to receive treatment and the members and fans were left concerned.But later, he returned with just the minimum first aid, wearing a bandage on his hand, and went back to performing, which worried many fans.YOON JAE HYUK had a live broadcast on TREASURE's TikTok account in order to comfort shocked fans later that day after the concert.Bringing up the incident from the start, he said, "Today on stage, there was a happening where I caught fire and there is no one to blame but myself.""I just wanted to let you guys know that there is nothing to worry about.", added YOON JAE HYUK.He said, showing his hands on camera, "See? Clean. No damage is done.""There is absolutely no issue. I turned on the camera to tell you that I'm OK since I've heard that you guys are worried sick. I'm fine. Please don't be alarmed. All precautions have been taken, and the medicine is well applied.", he explained and then repeated in English and Japanese too to comfort fans who might not understand Korean."I had so much fun at the concert, so I'm in a good mood. There is no problem at all because everything worked out just fine."(Credit= 'cintajihoonie' 'nitrolastic' 'dragonfromgaech' Twitter, WeVerse, 'yg_treasure_tiktok' TikTok)(SBS Star)