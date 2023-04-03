뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TREASURE YOON JAE HYUK Catches Fire on Stage in Bangkok: He Is Fine
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TREASURE YOON JAE HYUK Catches Fire on Stage in Bangkok: He Is Fine

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.03 16:09 Updated 2023.04.03 16:10 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TREASURE YOON JAE HYUK Catches Fire on Stage in Bangkok: He Is Fine
K-pop boy group TREASURE's member YOON JAE HYUK caught fire on stage.

On April 2, TREASURE had a stage performance at IMPACT Arena located in Bangkok, Thailand.

More than 10,000 fans flocked to the arena to see TREASURE performing on the final day of their tour in Bangkok.

Then, an unexpected incident happened in the middle of the concert.

On his approaching the stage, member YOON JAE HYUK was struck by a flame from a special effect device.

It was then discovered that he accidentally activated the manual switch with his foot, which was designed to release fire when turned on.

Witnessing the accident, members checked his clothes to see if they are on fire to minimize the damage.

YOON JAE HYUK seemed to have burned his hand as he shook the wrist several times in pain.
YOON JAE HYUK
He quickly left everything and went down the stage to receive treatment and the members and fans were left concerned.

But later, he returned with just the minimum first aid, wearing a bandage on his hand, and went back to performing, which worried many fans.

YOON JAE HYUK had a live broadcast on TREASURE's TikTok account in order to comfort shocked fans later that day after the concert.

Bringing up the incident from the start, he said, "Today on stage, there was a happening where I caught fire and there is no one to blame but myself."

"I just wanted to let you guys know that there is nothing to worry about.", added YOON JAE HYUK.

He said, showing his hands on camera, "See? Clean. No damage is done."

"There is absolutely no issue. I turned on the camera to tell you that I'm OK since I've heard that you guys are worried sick. I'm fine. Please don't be alarmed. All precautions have been taken, and the medicine is well applied.", he explained and then repeated in English and Japanese too to comfort fans who might not understand Korean.

"I had so much fun at the concert, so I'm in a good mood. There is no problem at all because everything worked out just fine."
YOON JAE HYUK

(Credit= 'cintajihoonie' 'nitrolastic' 'dragonfromgaech' Twitter, WeVerse, 'yg_treasure_tiktok' TikTok)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.