[SBS Star] Jeon Do-yeon Sheds Tears While Playing Na Yeong-seok's Tense Game

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jeon Do-yeon showed tears as she struggled in playing games, failing to recall the names of other celebrities.On April 2, the cast of a recently released Netflix movie 'Kill Boksoon' made a guested on a YouTube channel.'Kill Boksoon' is about a MK.ENT pretends to be a regular corporation but actually is a contract-killing company.Legendary killer Gil Bok-soon (Jeon Do-yeon), employed by the business's owner 'Cha Min-kyu' (actor Sol Kyung-gu), has a dual identity as a killer with a 100 percent success rate and as a single mother of a teenage daughter.In the YouTube show hosted by a television producer Na Yeong-seok, the actors gathered together to play a game.The room was filled with tension and nervousness, because the stars were unfamiliar with the common games that are played in television shows.But there was one star that stood out for being extremely stiff, and that was Jeon Do-yeon, the lead of the film.She entered the room then sighed as she sat down on the chair.Another cast, actor Sol Kyung-gu seated next to her, turned to her and asked, "Why are you sighing about already?", with a chuckle."Our team noticed everyone sighing as they entered and now we don't know where to start.", Na Yeong-seok said to them.They were ready―or were not―to play a game in which they would have to match names to random images of celebrities.After the game was revealed, Jeon Do-yeon stated, "But I suck at remembering people's names...", showing how she lacks confidence in the game.As Na Yeong-seok asked her if it takes longer for her to come up with the names, she explained that she is terrible with names and displayed constant worries about it.At the first trial, actress Esom was unable to identify actor Sung Dong-il after viewing his picture.Jeon Do-yeon complained about Na Yeong-seok's nerve-wracking way of carrying out the game, saying that it is "making me antsy."The producer simply stated, "The game is intended to be that way."Jeon Do-yeon eventually got the opportunity to give out the answer as the game went on to the second trial, but she quickly gave up.She could not come up with the name of a familiar face in the picture, one of the most popular musicians in Korean history, Seo Taiji.Jeon Do-yeon, unable to sit still, admitted to the other actors that her heart was racing because she was so afraid.In the third round, she melted down to the chair after failing to name the actor Son Suk-ku as well.She was weeping and noticing that, the producer said, "You really don't need to be stressed out that much, it is only a game.", worryingly.The actress said that it is so upsetting while wiping away tears of mixed feelings of embarrassment and sorriness.Leaving Sol Kyung-gu startled, Jeon Do-yeon could not stop her tears.Yet she requested playing another round, showing her strong will to conquer the game.(Credit= '채널 십오야' YouTube)(SBS Star)