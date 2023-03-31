뉴스
[SBS Star] JIMIN Says, "JUNGKOOK Told Me I'm Not Maknae But I Have the Least Power Out of BTS"
[SBS Star] JIMIN Says, "JUNGKOOK Told Me I'm Not Maknae But I Have the Least Power Out of BTS"

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.31 18:06 Updated 2023.03.31 18:07 View Count
[SBS Star] JIMIN Says, "JUNGKOOK Told Me Im Not Maknae But I Have the Least Power Out of BTS"
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS laughingly shared that the group's youngest (maknae) member JUNGKOOK told him that he believes JIMIN has the least power out of all the members.

On March 30, JIMIN featured in KBS' television show 'HK Coin'. 

As JIMIN entered the studio, the host Cho Sae-ho excitedly claimed that he is close to JIMIN, and revealed what JIMIN is like in the real world.

About JIMIN, Cho Sae-ho said, "JIMIN's personality contrasts to himself on stage. He loves to have good times, and joke about. He is full of fun." 

But the other hosts did not believe they were actually close, and JIMIN playfully commented, "We do go out for meals or drinks together every now and then, but we're not that close." 

He laughed at his own joke, then said, "No, but really, I'm planning on giving him about 2 to 3 million won (approximately 1,530 to 2,300 dollars) as a gift at his wedding.", making all hosts go "Oh, wow!" and Cho Sae-ho smile ear to ear. 
JIMIN
Then, another host said to JIMIN, "I heard that you are the 'considerate king of BTS'. When you were living with your fellow members, you always used to let others shower first even when you needed it badly. Is that right?" 

JIMIN only just shyly smiled, not knowing how to appropriately answer this question. 

Then, he was asked another related question, "Where do you stand within BTS? In terms of power, where do you rank?"; the hosts looked more curious than ever. 

This time, JIMIN gave his answer; he laughingly stated, "Our maknae JUNGKOOK told me that I have the least power out of all the members. Conventionally, it would be maknae, but yeah. I'm at the very bottom of the rank."

"It may be quite obvious, but RM has the most power. He's the leader, so...", he added.

When wrapping up the topic about BTS, JIMIN noted with a bright smile, "I wish to promote as part of BTS as long as I can."
JIMIN
JIMIN
(Credit= Big Hit Music, KBS HK Coin) 

(SBS Star) 
