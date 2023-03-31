[SBS Star] Jun Ji Hyun Says, "I Couldn't Focus with Gang Dong Won Around"; They Are in Talks for Drama Now

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Thousands of K-drama fans are breathlessly anticipating the day they watch actress Jun Ji Hyun and actor Gang Dong Won's upcoming drama together.A few days ago, it was reported that Jun Ji Hyun was confirmed to join a drama 'The North Star' (working title) as the lead.Following the release of this report, Jun Ji Hyun's agency commented, "While it is true that Jun Ji Hyun was offered a role in 'The North Star', it is undecided whether she will star in the drama yet. We are still reviewing the offer with her. But it is quite likely that she will join it."'The North Star' is a reunion between writer Jeong Seo-kyeong and director Kim Hee-won of last year's drama 'Little Women', and is an espionage melodrama depicting the story of spies, who are trying to recover their lost identity.What was also revealed on this day was that Gang Dong Won was going to lead 'The North Star' alongside Jun Ji Hyun, which raised public expectation to an impossible pitch.In the midst of all this hype, Jun Ji Hyun's past remark about Gang Dong Won's appearance became the talk of the Internet.Previously in April 2016, when Jun Ji Hyun appeared on MBC's television show 'Section TV', she told some fun behind-the-scenes stories that occurred on site of her movie 'Assassination'.During that time, Jun Ji-hyun indulged in reminiscence of the time when she was shooting the scene where she confronted a Japanese soldier.She gave details of the moment, "When I was shooting that particular scene, I couldn't pay attention to my acting. It was because of Gang Dong Won.", she laughed and carried on, "It was an important scene. But with him around, I wasn't able to concentrate at all. He was pretty much the only thing on my mind then."Later that year, Jun Ji Hyun once again expressed her immense love for Gang Dong Won; although it was as a character in a drama this time.At the end of 2016, Jun Ji Hyun played in 'The Legend of the Blue Sea' with actor Lee Minho ('Heo Jun-jae') as 'Shim Chung'―the last mermaid on the planet who followed 'Heo Jun-jae' all the way to Seoul after spotting him in Spain and instantly falling in love with him.In 'The Legend of the Blue Sea', Jun Ji Hyun was seen watching a 2015 movie 'The Priests', featuring Gang Dong Won, on a laptop next to Lee Minho.When Gang Dong Won came out, Jun Ji Hyun went fanatical, and vigorously shook the laptop up and down to get Gang Dong Won out of the laptop.Ever since the news was released, the whole K-drama fandom has been dying to see the two stars in one frame.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, SBS The Legend of the Blue Sea)(SBS Star)