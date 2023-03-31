[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cho Hyun-ah Describes Suzy to Be the Perfect 'Boyfriend' Material; She Explains Why

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA explained her reason for saying that K-pop artist/actress Suzy is the perfect 'boyfriend' material.On March 30, Suzy featured in her good friend Cho Hyun-ah's YouTube show 'Thursday Night with Cho Hyun-ah'.While describing what Suzy is like in real life, Cho Hyun-ah said, "Suzy is like the best 'boyfriend'.", then elaborated on why she would say that about her, "I've never seen anyone who comes to pick me up and drop me off by the end of our day so often."She kept going, "Even when we decide to spend time at your place, you come to pick me up all the way to Namyangju. When I get on your car, there is always a cup of coffee ready for me as well. This is just insane! Why are you so sweet, Suzy!"Suzy laughed and said, "Getting your coffee ready is just something that obviously needs to be done. That's some basic stuff, isn't it? As for driving you to and from your home is because I love driving. And as you know, I weirdly pride myself on my driving skills."Cho Hyun-ah could not stop going on about Suzy's sweetness; she continued to reveal what other things Suzy had done for her.The URBAN ZAKAPA member said, "Every year, you fill a room with pretty balloons on my birthday, too. I can't help myself but cry whenever you do that for me. It's so heart-warming."Regarding this, Suzy pointed out it was because she knows Cho Hyun-ah loves balloons.Suzy's kind acts did not stop to flood here either; Cho Hyun-ah went on to share Suzy came to check if she was okay when she had fallen asleep without replying to her messages on a sick day.Cho Hyun-ah stirred up memories of this time, "I was feeling unwell on that day, and you got worried about me because I suddenly stopped replying to your messages. I happened to just fall asleep, but you asked around for the password to my home, and came to check up on me. Remember that?"Suzy giggled hard as she recalled that moment, then spoke, "You know I'm good at figuring that sort of stuff out like that. I'm a detective! Anyway, when I got to your place, I spotted you sleeping on the couch with only one slipper on your foot. I was relieved to see you that way."Then, Cho Hyun-ah was like, "Do you also remember yourself cleaning up my place at another time when I was feeling ill? You visited me with some sundae (Korean blood sausage) soup on that day. You made sure that I ate, then you cleaned the place as you left. I couldn't see what you were doing at that time, but it turned out you were tidying everything around."In response to her remark, Suzy said, "Yeah, I don't remember it exactly, but I think I did that. Well, cleaning is my kind of thing―it's an activity that I enjoy. I like organizing and rearranging items at home. Sometimes, I get anxious when I arrive at the shooting site without finishing what I was doing. At times like that, I don't want to go to work in the first place!", then laughed.(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube)(SBS Star)