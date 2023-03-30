[SBS Star] EXID HANI Is Marrying Her Psychiatrist Boyfriend Yang Jae-woong in the Near Future?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

People are wondering if HANI of K-pop girl group EXID hinted at her marriage with her boyfriend psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong in her latest social media post.On March 28, HANI updated her Instagram with some eye-catching photos with the caption "Teletubbies".These pictures taken in a photo booth were captured in a fun and cute way.Not only is HANI in the pictures, but also Yang Jae-woong, and surprisingly, HANI's father.With their adorable poses, funny expressions and Teletubbies headbands on their heads, they looked almost like one whole family.Since Yang Jae-woong was with her father, and the two guys seemed so close and comfortable, a lot guessed that this was not the first time that they spent time together.The naturalness in the photos suggested that they had already spent time with one another several times in the past.This left many wonder, "Are they getting married soon?"; however, neither of the two responded to this public reaction yet.Previously in June last year, it was reported that HANI and Yang Jae-woong have been in a relationship for two years.Right after the reports were released, HANI's management agency released an official statement regarding the report.The agency stated, "It's true that HANI and Yang Jae-woong are in a relationship. They have been dating for two years. They have a good relationship with each other. Please give them your warm support."Yang Jae-woong is a 40-year-old well-known psychiatrist who has featured in various television shows, and runs a popular YouTube channel with his psychiatrist older brother Yang Jae-jin―also a renowned psychiatrist.Yang Jae-woong is 10 years older than HANI―Yang Jae-woong was born in June 1982, and HANI in May 1992.(Credit= 'ahnanihh' Instagram)(SBS Star)