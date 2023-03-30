[SBS Star] Photos Leaked: 'PEAK TIME' Team 23:00 Member DGNA KARAM Partying with Adult Film Stars

이미지 확대하기

Some photos of K-pop boy group DGNA's member KARAM, who presently features in JTBC's survival show 'PEAK TIME' as a member of Team 23:00, partying with adult film stars were leaked online.Recently, one Japanese Internet user exposed KARAM's private life through Twitter.A total of 23 K-pop groups which are less known to the public, or that halted for a long time due to unforeseen circumstances compete in 'PEAK TIME', and DGNA among them.In 'PEAK TIME', DGNA, consisting of KARAM, JAY and INJUN, was given the name Team 23:00.Just last week, the top 10 groups were chosen, and one of the groups was Team 23:00.It was right after the broadcast of this episode that these photos of KARAM were released.Judging by the numerous 'PEAK TIME' hashtags under the photos, it is assumed the uploader no longer could sit and watch KARAM gain fame from his 'PEAK TIME' appearance.In the leaked photos, KARAM was seen partying with lots of girls who wore revealing outfits, and having a drinking party in large groups at a place that did not look too "normal".There were also photos of him smoking, and even on a bed at a hotel, looking as if they were taken by a girl.Along with the photos, the uploader wrote, "Your days look very fun, KARAM. Whether you are in Korea or Japan, you were always partying and partying. Oh, you were called to join where there were female adult film stars, right?""What sort of life do you have to lead to have these sorts of photos? Back in the day, you told me that your fans will understand whatever you do. But will your current fans be understanding of all this? I wonder if they will LOL.", the uploader added.He/she sarcastically continued, "I lost my social media account because I didn't sign in for ages. That's how much I don't use social media. However, I managed to dig up some nice photos of you from other people's accounts. I miss these times. You probably thought you looked super cool smoking in front of your fans, too."Then, regarding a photo of him with a rose in his mouth and photo of a girl with a rose bouquet, he/she said, "You are certainly good-looking, but if you didn't behave well, you wouldn't have been given a rose."After the photos went viral, 'PEAK TIME' gave their official response; they briefly commented, "We are checking to see if they are true at the moment."(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)