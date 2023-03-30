[SBS Star] Joo Woo Jae Gets Caught Hiding the Fact that He Has a Girlfriend?

이미지 확대하기

Former professional basketball player Seo Jang Hoon caught(?) model Joo Woo Jae hiding the fact that he has a girlfriend.On March 26 episode of SBS' talk show 'My Little Old Boy', Joo Woo Jae joined as a guest.During the talk, Seo Jang Hoon said to Joo Woo Jae, "I heard that you half-live by yourself at the moment. I mean, what is that? I'm confused. I think I need some explanation here."Joo Woo Jae chuckled and defined 'half-living alone' to him, "I used to live alone, but recently started living with my parents again. I have my own YouTube channel, so I've got to film myself every so often. But it's kind of embarrassing for me to do that at home while they're there. It's super awkward, you know."The model continued, "Since I work until late at night, I didn't want to wake them up by entering home in the middle of their sleep as well. Our dog would probably bark when I come home, so... That's why I began to half-live alone.""What I mean by that is I got a studio near our family home. It's where I could stay alone. About 60 to 70 percent of the week, I sleep at our family home, and the rest, I sleep at my work studio.", he added.With eyes filled with suspicion, Seo Jang Hoon asked, "Ah, okay. So, you only sleep there when your girlfriend comes over, right?"Joo Woo Jae burst out laughing and blushed a little, then commented, "Well, I guess that would be possible if I did have a girlfriend, but..."Then, another host Shin Dong-yeop jokingly stated, "Oh, no wonder you call it a 'work' studio!", making Joo Woo Jae blush even more.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)