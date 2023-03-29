[SBS Star] "When GOT7 Left, They..." BAMBAM Shares Why He Thinks JYP Ent. Is Such a Great Agency

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared why he believes his former agency JYP Entertainment is such an amazing agency.On March 28, one popular YouTube channel uploaded a video of BAMBAM reading about himself online.At one point, BAMBAM came across comments that were written when GOT7 members were more active as part of the group than individuals.In one of the comments under a video where GOT7 took their first music show win, it said, "It was so fun fangirling them back in 2016."To this, BAMBAM responded with a big smile, "You can continue to love us the way you used to in 2016. It's still going to be much fun!"Then, he read another comment saying, "Whichever the path you guys choose to go, I will support you no matter what happens. Thank you for everything you've done for us for the last seven years."BAMBAM laughed and said, "This comment was probably left right after we departed from JYP Entertainment. Since it was an unstable period, a lot of fans were worried then. The fan almost sounds like he/she's going through a breakup. But we haven't gone anywhere. GOT7 is still here. You don't need to worry about anything now.", reassuring I GOT7 (the name of GOT7's fandom).After that, BAMBAM stopped by the comment section of GOT7's 'NANANA' music video to read some comments that were left there, since 'NANANA' is GOT7's first release after their departure from JYP Entertainment.BAMBAM noticed that there were lots of I GOT7 wanting to know how they managed to keep their name―GOT7 even after leaving JYP Entertainment.BAMBAM gave an answer to these questions, "We bought the name. What it means by that is, we purchased the patent. That's why we can use the name GOT7 even though none of us are at JYP Entertainment anymore.""Thankfully, JYP Entertainment was very cooperative.", then mentioned that not all agencies operate in that way, "There are many agencies that are just terrible. Even if an agency kept the group's name, they wouldn't be able to use it anyway. But they wouldn't give it to you simply because you didn't renew your contract with them. I don't understand why they do that at all."Raising his thumbs up high, he added, "I must admit that JYP Entertainment is a superb company. I love J.Y. Park (the head of JYP Entertainment). I do make fun of him every now and then, but he's a good man."As BAMBAM was ending the topic, he stated, "The members of GOT7 are just focusing on individual activities at the moment. It's not like GOT7 has disbanded. We'll keep going as GOT7. We'll drop albums, go on concert tours together and stuff."GOT7 made debut under JYP Entertainment in January 2014; all members of GOT7 parted ways with JYP Entertainment at the end of their contract in January 2021.(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)