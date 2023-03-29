뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Ji-min Reminisces the Recent Moment When Zo In Sung Paid for Her Valet Parking Service
Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.29 14:26 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Ji-min Reminisces the Recent Moment When Zo In Sung Paid for Her Valet Parking Service
Comedienne Kim Ji-min talked about the time when actor Zo In Sung left a great impression on her. 

On March 27, Kim Ji-min guested on SBS' television show 'Same Bed Different Dreams: You Are My Destiny 2'. 

While having a conversation, Kim Ji-min told everyone in the room about how jealous her boyfriend comedian Kim Jun-ho gets time to time. 

Kim Ji-min said, "A few days ago, Jun-ho and I went out for a meal with Cha Tae Hyun and his wife. Toward the end of our meal, Zo In Sung joined us. When I said, 'Wow, he's so good-looking!', Jun-ho got so jealous."

She continued, "On my way out, I had to pay for my valet parking service, which was 3,000 won (approximately 2.3 dollars). Upon finding that out, Zo In Sung took 10,000-won bill out of his wallet and gave it to me. He was like, 'You don't need to give me the change.' I was impressed, and I said to Jun-ho, 'Isn't he just amazing?'" 
Same Bed Different Dreams
Then, the comedienne added that Kim Jun-ho once again got really jealous about her saying that, and he had his reason. 

"Actually, Jun-ho paid for our meal on this day. We ate at an expensive restaurant as well. He was basically upset that I found Zo In Sung amazing for giving me 10,000 won when he covered way more than that.", she laughingly said.  

After listening to her story, however, all female hosts and guests could not agree with Kim Ji-min on being fascinated by Zo In Sung more. 

They commented, "Wow, that's truly so awesome of Zo In Sung to do so though! He's incredible indeed!", making Kim Ji-min go, "See, Jun-ho? All girls are with me!" 
Same Bed Different Dreams
Same Bed Different Dreams
Kim Jun-ho is nine years older than Kim Ji-min; he said to have asked her out after around two years of having feelings for her by himself. 

The two stars from the same industry made their relationship public in April 2022. 

(Credit= SBS Same Bed Different Dreams: You Are My Destiny 2, IOK Company) 

(SBS Star) 
